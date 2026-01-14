MEXC Begins 2026 with Strong Reserves: January Audit Shows BTC Coverage at 158%





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, updated its January Proof of Reserve Audit Report, confirming that all major assets remained above 100% reserve coverage, with BTC coverage rising to 158%, demonstrating robust user asset protection capabilities.

Reserve ratios for January showed continued strength across all major assets. BTC coverage rose from 141% to 158% and USDC increased from 127% to 140%, with USDT and ETH maintaining coverage at 127% and 107% respectively. The exchange holds 6,172.88 BTC, $2.24 billion USDT, $111.54 million USDC, and 61,729.67 ETH in reserves. BTC wallet reserves expanded by 771 BTC from December's 5,401 BTC, while ETH reserves grew by 4,273 ETH.





MEXC's Proof of Reserve framework utilizes Merkle Tree for verification, enabling users to independently verify their balances while maintaining account privacy. Monthly audits are conducted and independently published by Hacken, a blockchain security and compliance firm, ensuring impartial verification of reserve coverage.

Protecting user asset security is MEXC's core operational principle. By maintaining reserve ratios significantly above the 1:1 minimum and conducting monthly independent third-party audits, the platform ensures user assets are fully protected with excess reserves at all times. MEXC will continue to publish independently audited reserve reports regularly, building sustained user trust through verifiable transparency.

To view the January 2026 Proof of Reserve Audit Report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page .

