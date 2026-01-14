India Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2026-2031: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune Attract Major Investments from ST Telemedia, NTT DATA, and Equinix

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Data Center Market was valued at USD 9.79 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 21.03 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.59%.

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, are the preferred locations in India, with major investments from colocation service providers such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, NTT DATA, CtrlS, Equinix, Sify Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, among others.

Data center operators in India are showing interest in adopting renewable and they signed a renewable energy PPA for their data center facility. For instance, in November 2025, CtrlS Datacenters announced that it had signed an MoU with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, to develop a renewable energy project with a capacity of around 2GW.

In India, the demand for data centers is steadily increasing. This growth is likely to raise the demand for both power and water, the two major components of data center operations. We believe that in the coming years, power challenges are likely to be reduced due to government initiatives and data center operators adopting renewable energy and in-house grid systems. However, we have noticed, there is likely to be one more challenge in the future, i.e, water challenges in the Indian data center market. Most of the data centers are expected to adopt a liquid cooling system, which uses less water than a traditional cooling system.

In August 2025, CtrlS Datacenters announced that it had launched its first phase of the Kolkata data center campus, which uses a liquid cooling system in its facility to manage its heat.

INDIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The India data center market has the presence of several major data center operators, including AdaniConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CtrlS, Equinix, Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality), NTT DATA, Nxtra by Airtel, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and others. Some data center operators have expanded their facilities across the country, with new developments expected to become operational during the forecast period.



The country has the presence of some of the major cloud operators, such as AWS, Google, IBM Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, OVH, and Tencent Cloud, with dedicated cloud region(s). Their cloud regions are spread across various cities such as Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune.



The India data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendor, including Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NVIDIA, among others.



In India, some data center operators have adopted NVIDIA IT products to accelerate computing, networking, and software. For instance, Sify Technologies adopted NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, while RackBank deployed NVIDIA H100, A100, and GB200 GPUs for their data center.



The India data center market has the presence of several global and local data center construction contractors & sub-contractors, including AECOM, AIPL, DSCO Group, AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA), KEC International KBE (Krishna Buildestates), Larsen & Toubro, Shubham EPC, Leighton Asia, Sterling and Wilson and others. For instance, in January 2025, Shubham EPC announced that it had started construction on two of its data centre projects, NMDC02 and NMDC03, for STT Global Data Centres in Navi Mumbai.



In India, data centers use both traditional cooling systems as well as liquid cooling systems. The liquid cooling has higher thermal transfer properties than the air-cooling system. It uses water or other fluids to cool high-density racks. For instance, Sify Technologies utilises liquid cooling in its data center facility at the Mumbai-Rabale campus, and it has also planned to implement a liquid cooling system in other facilities in India, which will support approximately 130 kW/rack. In addition, it has become the first data center in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre certification for liquid cooling.



In November 2025, Johnson Controls announced the launch of the Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution platform, which is expected to provide scalable liquid-cooling capacities for data centres in India.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the India colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in India by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing India data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the India data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India Facilities Covered (Existing): 132 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 81 Coverage: 25+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in India Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

India data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the India data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across India during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the India data center market?

Which all geographies are included in the India data center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered India



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Other States

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Other States

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AIPL

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)

ARWADE INFRASTRUCTURE

DEC Infra

DSCO Group

Edifice Consultants

Emerge Engineering

KEC International

KBE (Krishna Buildestates)

Larsen & Toubro

Leighton Asia

Listenlights

Nikom InfraSolutions

Prasa

Shubham EPC

Sterling and Wilson

Kent

Tata Projects

Techno Electric & Engineering

Turner & Townsend

Vastunidhi Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Bloom Energy

BlueBox by Swegon

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Legrand

Panduit

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

AdaniConneX

Amazon Web Services

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyfuture

Digital Connexion

Equinix

ESDS Software Solution Limited

Google

Iron Mountain

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Nxtra by Airtel

Pi DATACENTERS

Princeton Digital Group

RackBank

Reliance Jio

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

VueNow

Yotta Infrastructure

NEW ENTRANTS:

AirTrunk

CapitaLand

Digital Edge

Everstone Group

Lumina CloudInfra

Mapletree

NES DATA

Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w9m06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment