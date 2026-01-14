Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, and Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Construction and Tier Standards

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.83%.



Singapore remains one of the strategically important data center hubs in Southeast Asia. Following the lifting of the data center construction moratorium in 2022, the market has re-entered an expansion phase, supported by the renewed approvals for high-efficiency, sustainable facilities. However, land scarcity, rising power constraints, and rising AI-driven density requirements continue to define the strategic direction of market development.





Singapore aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to around 60 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030, with a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the key targets include increasing the adoption of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency across industries, transforming 80% of buildings into green structures by 2030, and deploying at least 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2030. These initiatives reflect Singapore's strong commitment to sustainability, energy transition, and climate resilience, in alignment with global decarbonization goals.



SINGAPORE DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Singapore has about 44 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The demand for wholesale colocation services is estimated to grow significantly, fueled by the rising adoption of cloud technologies among enterprises in Singapore. As of 2025, wholesale colocation represented roughly 58.3% of the total colocation revenue, a share that is expected to surpass 67.2% by 2030.

Over the next two to three years, Singapore is expected to witness substantial investments in its data center sector, driven by the entry of several new operators in the market. The total investment in this industry is projected to exceed $5.11 billion by 2031. This surge reflects Singapore's rapidly expanding digital economy, supported by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the government initiatives aimed at strengthening the city's digital infrastructure.

In November 2025, KKR and Singtel were in advanced talks to acquire over 80% of STT GDC from ST Telemedia in a deal valued at more than $5 billion. This move would give them full ownership of one of Asia's largest data center platforms, with 1.7 GW across 11 markets.

As of Q1 2025, the average industrial electricity price in Singapore ranges between USD 0.21 and 0.24 per kWh, applicable to industries including data centers.

In October 2025, Singapore decided to develop a 700 MW low-carbon data center park in Jurong Island, marking one of the country's largest digital infrastructure projects. The site will leverage hydrogen-ready plants, expanded battery storage, ammonia power, and solar to support sustainable capacity growth.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

The segmentation includes: IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Singapore colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Singapore by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Singapore data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Singapore data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Singapore Facilities Covered (Existing): 44 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06 Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Singapore Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Singapore data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

SINGAPORE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Singapore's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimised hardware. Vendors such as NVIDIA, Quanta, and Wiwynn are increasingly involved in AI-ready rack-scale solutions, aligning with Singapore's push toward advanced digital services.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Singapore's data center market features major global and regional operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Keppel Data Centres, and Singtel; furthermore, it includes newer players such as DayOne.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Singapore data center market?

What factors are driving the Singapore data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Singapore during 2026-2031?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Singapore

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

NVIDIA

Quanta Cloud Technology

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

AWP Architects

Cundall

DSCO Group

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

NTT Facilities

PM Group

Sato Kogyo

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Bosch

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

BDx Data Centers

China Mobile

Digital Realty

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

Global Switch

Goodman

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Mapletree

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Singtel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Engineering

Telin Singapore

Telehouse

New Entrants

DayOne

