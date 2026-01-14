Philippines Data Center Market Analysis & Investment Opportunities Report 2026-2031: Coverage of 28 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities, and 8 Cities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines Data Center Market was valued at USD 735 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 22.50%.



Philippines has about 28 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Manila remains the primary data center hub in the Philippines, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 20 active data centers and 5+ upcoming data centers in Manila.





The cost of building data centers in the Philippines is relatively competitive, averaging $6.5-$7.5 million per MW, which is lower than in several other Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. This cost advantage makes the Philippines an appealing destination for investors looking to maximize value in their regional expansion.



The retail colocation market dominated the Philippines in 2025. During the forecast period, we expect this sector to decline as most of the companies are slated to migrate some of their workloads to the cloud, which is likely to increase the wholesale colocation market.

PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ePLDT, Converge ICT Solutions, Digital Edge, Global Telecom and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres among others.



Companies such as A-FLOW, Beeinfotech PH, and Digital Halo are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.



In addition, global colocation operators like Equinix are entering the market by acquiring three data center facilities from Total Information Management (TIM) for approximately $180 million.



The cloud market in Philippines is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Global cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud and Huawei Cloud continue to expand their presence.



For instance, in July 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced it to open its second data center region/ cloud availability zone in the Philippines, enhancing the cloud capacity and support of the country for faster, more secure digital services.

MARKET DYNAMICS



Investment Opportunities in Philippines

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Philippines Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Philippines



Digital Data in Philippines

Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Philippines

Colocation Services Market in Philippines

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Demand Across Several Industries in Philippines

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

MARKET SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Manila Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Manila Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Nokia

NVIDIA

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aurecon

Comfac

Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

Design Coordinates

Endec Group

First Balfour

Gensler

JSLA Architects

Leighton Asia (CIMIC Group)

Mace

Megawide Construction Corporation

Meinhardt Group

Monocrete

PRONET

Red Engineering Design

Syska Hennessy Group

Thornton Tomasetti

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Kohler

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

ZTE

Data Center Investors

Alibaba Cloud

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Edge

DITO Telecommunity

ePLDT

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

New Entrants

A-FLOW

Beeinfotech PH

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures

EdgeConneX

Equinix

YCO Cloud

