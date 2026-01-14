Thailand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Bangkok Remains the Nation's Premier Hub with 31 Active and 8 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 27.71%.

Thailand is likely to overtake Indonesia in terms of planned data center capacity from 2026-2031, with a total projected power capacity exceeding that of Indonesia, marking a significant shift in the regional market landscape. The pipeline (under construction, announced and planned) capacity in Thailand as of September 2025 stands at over 2.87 GW, which is 3.7 times more than that of Indonesia.

Bangkok is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Thailand's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 31 existing and 8 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.

As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Thailand ranges from $7 million to $8 million per MW, making it a more affordable option compared with the other regional hubs such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to various factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and rising interest rates.

In November 2025, the Thai BOI approved four data center projects with a cumulative IT power capacity of around 376 MW, which include Telehouse (12 MW), Vistas Technology (80 MW), DAMAC Digital (84 MW), and Zenith Data Center and Cloud Services (200 MW).

THAILAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AIS Business (CSL), OneAsia Network, True IDC, Internet Thailand, Telehouse, and SUPERNAP Thailand, among others.

The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include DayOne, DAMAC Digital, Equinix, Empyrion Digital, Digital Edge DC, Epoch Digital (Actis), Galaxy Data Centers, Haoyang Data, NEXTDC, SC Zeus Data Centers, Nxera, CloudHQ, CtrlS Datacenters, Evolution Data Centres, Vistas Technologies, ZDATA Technologies, and several others.

In March 2025, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres started construction of its third data center facility in Thailand, STT Bangkok 2, which involved an investment of $200 million. The facility is expected to go live by the end of 2026.

Hyperscalers are accelerating investment in Thailand, positioning the country as a key regional hub for cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Previously, Google has announced a $1 billion investment in the region, while AWS has pledged investments of $15 billion over 5 years. Microsoft recently announced that Thailand would be the location for its lead regional data center, and ByteDance (TikTok) announced an almost $4 billion investment plan for data centers across three Thai provinces, while SIAM AI Cloud committed $101 million (3.3 billion baht) on the expansion of its AI-ready infrastructure to turn Thailand into an AI hub in Southeast Asia.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7% Regions Covered Thailand

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities



SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

