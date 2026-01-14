Indonesia Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: A $6.08 Billion Market by 2031 - Coverage of 88 Existing Facilities, 25 Upcoming Facilities, and 17 Cities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.73%.

Indonesia is emerging as a key player in the Southeast Asia data center market, showcasing substantial growth potential. The government's proactive digital transformation initiatives, alongside the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence technologies and growing submarine connectivity, are driving significant investments in the country's data center infrastructure

Jakarta is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Indonesia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 38 existing and 13 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.

As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Indonesia ranged from $8 million to $9 million per MW, making it a more affordable option as compared to other regional hubs such as Singapore and Malaysia. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to several factors, including supply chain issues, high inflation, and rising interest rates.

In September 2025, the Investment Authority (INA) announced its decision to partner with foreign firms to invest in Indonesia-linked data centers, renewables and artificial intelligence ventures. It is also jointly developing a data center campus in Batam with DayOne.

INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include Aslan Energy Capital, BW Digital, DAMAC Digital, DayOne, Gaw Capital, Microsoft, Minoro Energi, Racks Central, Singtel- Nxera and SEAX Global, and several others.

DAMAC Digital announced its investment of $2.3 billion in Jakarta Data Center, which will be an AI-ready data center. It is the company's second project and a part of its broader strategy to reach over 300MW capacity across Southeast Asia by 2026.

In October 2025, Digital Edge secured $325 million credit facility from local financial firm, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), to support its new build expansion in the Jakarta metro, refinance existing BCA facility, and fund completion of the final phase of the 23MW EDGE2 site located in Jl. Kuningan Mulia, South Jakarta.

Hyperscalers are accelerating investment in Indonesia, positioning the country as a key regional hub for cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Microsoft launched its first data center in May 2025 and is expected to contribute around $2.5 billion to the economy and create 60,000 jobs by 2028. Additionally, it will also support digital training for one million people, with 840,000 already participating in AI capability-building.

In July 2025, Oracle announced the launch of its first cloud region, the Indonesia North (Batam) cloud region with one availability zone. The company will lease a data center from DayOne, which is located in Nongsa Digital Park in Batam

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Indonesia



VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aesler Grup

AO Construction

ARKONIN

Asdi Swasatya

Aurecon

AWP Architects

BECA

BW Design Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Jaya Karya Integrasi

Leighton Asia

NTT Facilities

PT Berca Buana Sakti

PT Jaya Teknik Indonesia

PT Jaya Obayashi

PT AtoZ Teknik

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk

Parker, van den Bergh

PT PP

PT Indokoei International

PT SMI

PT Kajima Indonesia

PT Sumaraja Indah

PT Acset Indonusa Tbk

RED Engineering

Ramboll

Turner & Townsend

Tetra

VINCI Energies

Vale Architects

WT Asia

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

BDx Data Centers

Bitera Data Center

Biznet Data Center

Datacomm Diangraha

Digital Realty Bersama

DCI Indonesia

DTP Telecom

Digital Edge

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Elitery

EdgeConneX

Equnix

Google

IDC Indonesia

IndoKeppel Data Centres

K2 Strategic

MettaDC

NTT DATA

Pure Data Centres

Princeton Digital Group

SM+

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia (NeutraDC)

New Entrants

Aslan Energy Capital

BW Digital

DAMAC Digital

DayOne

Gaw Capital

Microsoft

Minoro Energi

Racks Central

Singtel-Nxera

SEAX Global

SEGMENTS

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Jakarta

Batam

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Jakarta

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Jakarta

Other Cities

