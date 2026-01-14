Verano Strengthens National Product Portfolio in Industry’s Fastest-Growing Category with Launch of Swift Lifts as Standalone Pre-roll Brand

Swift Lifts feature premium, perfectly portioned cannabis pre-rolls crafted for those who value quality and convenience

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Swift Lifts as an independent brand, offering a robust line-up of premium pre-roll offerings that are perfectly portioned and designed to deliver quality and convenience. Formerly part of the Verano namesake brand portfolio, the new Swift Lifts branded pre-rolls will initially be available for purchase at Verano’s Zen Leaf dispensaries and third-party partners in five core Verano markets – Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada – with plans to scale to Connecticut, Virginia, and MÜV dispensaries in Florida, in the future.

The Swift Lifts brand rollout demonstrates Verano’s ongoing focus on delivering strategic new product innovation in rapidly-expanding cannabis categories. Pre-rolled joints continue to be the fastest-growing product category in the industry, growing over 22% in 2025 compared to the prior year1, and accounting for over 13% of total 2025 cannabis sales1.

The new Swift Lifts product line includes:

Short Lifts: Short Lifts are all about convenience without compromising quality. These pre-rolls are small in size but big on flavor, making them ideal for on-the-go moments or quick solo enjoyment. Each pack contains ten 0.35g pre-rolls, delivering smooth, approachable hits that are perfect for short sessions.

Swift Lifts make getting lifted effortless. Perfectly balanced for potency and flavor, Swift Lifts are designed to fit seamlessly into any lifestyle. No fuss, no prep - just light up and enjoy. Each pack includes five 0.5g pre-rolls, delivering smooth, consistent hits that keep the day moving. Long Lifts: Long Lifts offer a full-gram experience perfect for slow, relaxing sessions. Each one-gram pre-roll burns evenly and delivers smooth, rich flavor from start to finish. Designed for extended enjoyment, they’re ideal for unwinding solo or sharing with friends.





Following the initial roll out, a large expansion of infused and coated Swift Lifts products will be available in select markets, including Diamond Infused Swift and Long Lifts, and Infused & Coated Short and Long Lifts.

“With the cannabis pre-rolled joint category experiencing significant growth and a wave of popularity over the last several years, the reimagined Swift Lifts brand offers consumers an intentional product for all of life’s moments,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “By maximizing product quality and functionality, Swift Lifts deliver premium full-flower in a size format applicable for each occasion, and we are so excited to re-introduce this beloved brand and continue elevating our market position within the fast-growing pre-roll category.”

More information about Verano and Swift Lifts is available at Verano.com, and to place an online order for in-store pickup, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com or MÜVfl.com.

Product images are available for media use and download here (credit “courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

1 BDSA