Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - CMC, Edge Centres, FPT, Hanoi Telecom, NTT DATA, ST Telemedia, Viettel IDC, VNPT, VNTT

The Vietnam Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.04 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 20.48%.
Vietnam has rapidly become the region's fastest-growing data center market, along with emerging as a critical hub for cloud and AI infrastructure. As of September 2025, Vietnam's data center pipeline, including under-construction, announced, and planned facilities, exceeds 500 MW, positioning the country among the largest emerging DC markets in Asia.
Ho Chi Minh City is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Vietnam's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 13 existing and 12 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.
As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Vietnam is the lowest, ranging from $6 million to $8 million per MW; this makes it a more affordable option as compared with the other regional hubs such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
Starting January 1, 2026, Vietnam's Personal Data Protection Law will mandate the domestic storage of Vietnamese user data, imposing penalties of up to 5% of annual revenue for violations related to cross-border data transfer. This law is expected to significantly increase the demand for local data center infrastructure to ensure compliance.
VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include CMC Telecom, FPT Telecom, Hanoi Telecom (ECODC), NTT DATA, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Viettel IDC, VNPT and VNTT.
- The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants are Epsilon Telecommunications, Gaw Capital, Infracrowd Capital and Siagon Asset Management.
- In November 2025, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) and VietinBank to develop an AI-focused data center complex in Ho Chi Minh City. The project is expected to involve up to $2 billion in investment, financed through a combination of equity and commercial loans.
- Vietnam is increasingly being discussed as a potential destination for hyperscalers, with early market buzz around its suitability as a regional hub for cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Google and Alibaba are expected to build their first hyperscale data center in Ho Chi Minh City, which will be operational by 2027.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|113
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$3.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.4%
|Regions Covered
|Vietnam
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Other Cities
