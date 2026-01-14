Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

14 January 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 16 January 2026

Effective from 16 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 16 January 2026 to 16 April 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030398110, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 16 January 2026: 3.1660% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment