OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cannara Biotech Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: LOVE.V; OTCQX: LOVFF FSX: 8CB;), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cannara Biotech Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cannara Biotech Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LOVFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Our upgrade to OTCQX reflects Cannara’s continued operational execution and strengthening financial performance,” said Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech. “With sustained revenue growth, improving margins, and increased scale across our platform, advancing to OTCQX enhances our visibility with U.S. investors and supports our long-term capital markets strategy.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

CannaraBiotech Inc. is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s low electricity costs, Cannara’s facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

