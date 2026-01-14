Lightbridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences and events:

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14 – New York City

Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham148/ltbr/2265900 . A replay will also be available on the Company’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation .

Global Cleantech Investor Gala & Award Ceremony on January 19 – Davos, Switzerland

Mr. Grae will deliver a presentation titled “The Need for Nuclear” on January 19 at 8:20 p.m. Central European Time.

Nuclear Energy Institute’s Nuclear Financing Summit on January 28 – New York City

Mr. Grae will be a panelist for the panel discussion titled “The New Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Technology, Supply, and Recycling Opportunities” on January 28 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 3rd World Nuclear SMR & Advanced Reactor Congress 2026 on February 10-11 – London, U.K.

Mr. Grae will deliver a keynote presentation titled “Advanced Fuels for Existing Reactors and for New SMRs” and will be a panelist in the panel discussion titled “Scaling Europe’s SMR Ecosystem” on February 11.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com .

