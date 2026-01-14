Eos Energy Announces Indensity™: A Breakthrough in Battery Energy Storage—Join the Launch Event Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced the launch of Eos Indensity™—and invites you to experience it first during an unveiling event happening today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Register now and be part of the future of energy storage.

Eos Indensity™ is a breakthrough architecture designed to transform how energy storage scales for the real world. It’s engineered with Spatial Intelligence, an innovative system design framework developed by the team at Eos that considers the built, human, and natural environments where power is needed most. Indensity is an architecture that rises to every site-specific challenge—setting new standards for density, scale, flexibility, and safety while building on Eos’ proven Z3™ module and zinc-powered Znyth™ technology that continues to power the Eos Cube solution.

At the center of it all is the Eos Indensity Core™—a modular, stackable building block that unlocks density by leveraging all three dimensions of a site. By reaching upward as well as outward, Indensity adapts to virtually any footprint, making gigawatt-scale storage achievable where it wasn’t before. Each Core integrates Z3 battery modules, Eos DawnOS™ advanced controls, onboard cooling, and power management in a compact, self-contained design that’s easy to place, fast to connect, and built for real-world performance.

“Indensity is more than a product—it’s a turning point,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned over 15 years and built a system that answers the toughest questions in energy storage: How do you scale responsibly? How do you deliver flexibility without compromise? How do you make storage safe enough to sit next to the assets that power modern life? The idea of what we call Spatial Intelligence—thinking deeply about and designing for the daily needs and realities of the places our storage would go—that was our team’s guiding star, and Indensity is our answer. And it’s ready now.”

What makes Indensity different?

Next-level Density: Redefining expectations of battery storage capacity with a compact, stackable, modular design that targets 1 GWh per acre—roughly 4 times that of most other technologies.

Breakthrough Scale: Self-contained, weather-ready Indensity Core units with plug-and-play electrical and communications simplify installation—even in previously unusable spaces.

Extraordinary Flexibility: Supports 4-16+ hour durations, handles complex cycling with millisecond-fast response, and adapts to demanding applications like AI-driven data centers.

Exceptional Safety: Non-flammable zinc chemistry, recyclable components, and advanced cybersecurity controls make Indensity safe enough for mission-critical sites.

Limitless Potential: Deploy near data centers, military bases, and urban infrastructure—removing constraints and unlocking progress.



Indensity is designed for a future where electrification accelerates, AI drives unpredictable demand, and power systems face unprecedented strain—delivering storage that performs in the field, scales responsibly, and strengthens the backbone of modern economies.

Don’t miss your chance to see Indensity first. Join Eos for the official unveiling today at 8:30 a.m. ET. This is your opportunity to hear directly from Eos leadership, learn about the breakthrough architecture, and understand how Indensity sets a new standard for battery energy storage. Secure your spot now to attend the event.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

