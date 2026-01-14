NeoVolta Launches U.S. Battery Manufacturing Platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced the formation of NeoVolta Power, LLC, a joint venture established to develop a U.S. battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing platform in Pendergrass, Georgia. The launch of domestic manufacturing capacity when complete will represent a transformational expansion of NeoVolta’s business model, positioning the Company to serve the utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage markets as a U.S. manufacturer.

The Georgia facility is designed for 2 GWh of initial annual production capacity, scalable to up to 8 GWh, and is expected to begin mass production in mid-2026. Located along the I-85 corridor, the facility will initially focus on prismatic-cell battery pack assembly and DC container integration, supporting approximately 89 production personnel at steady-state initial capacity.

This announcement marks a step-change in NeoVolta’s scale and strategic positioning. The Company believes the establishment of domestic BESS manufacturing capacity materially expands its addressable market, growth profile, and long-term relevance, and warrants a closer evaluation of NeoVolta’s opportunity set.

Illustrative Revenue Potential

Industry analyses, including from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), indicate that utility-scale and C&I battery energy storage systems in active U.S. markets can generate approximately $200 per kilowatt-hour of installed capacity, depending on configuration and commercial structure.

At an illustrative level, 2 GWh of annual production at an average realized value of $200 per kilowatt-hour would represent approximately $400 million of annual revenue potential at full utilization. This illustrative example is not a forecast or projection and is provided solely to convey the scale of the opportunity. Actual results may differ materially based on product mix, customer contracts, pricing, capacity utilization, market conditions, and other factors.

This illustrative example is provided to highlight the order of magnitude of the opportunity associated with domestic BESS manufacturing and does not constitute financial or revenue guidance. Broader industry forecasts from sources including BloombergNEF, NREL, and Wood Mackenzie project the total U.S. battery energy storage TAM, spanning utility-scale, residential, C&I, and related services, to expand to approximately $45 billion annually by 2030. By establishing domestic manufacturing focused on utility-scale and C&I systems, NeoVolta Power positions the Company to address a significantly larger share of this rapidly growing market.

"This transformative joint venture with PotisEdge and LONGi represents a major step forward for NeoVolta, positioning us as a vertically integrated leader in the fast-growing energy storage sector. By launching domestic BESS manufacturing, we're directly addressing surging demand in utility-scale and C&I markets, enabling scalable, reliable solutions for grid stability, peak load management, and high-growth applications," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta.

NeoVolta holds a 60% controlling interest in the joint venture, NeoVolta Power, LLC, and will oversee product strategy, commercialization, and customer engagement. Governance is structured through a five-member board of managers, three of whom are appointed by NeoVolta. PotisEdge holds a 20% ownership interest and contributes deep expertise in large-scale BESS manufacturing, equipment installation, commissioning, and production ramp support. The remaining 20% is held by a group of strategic investors providing additional technical and operational support. Based on this ownership and governance structure, NeoVolta expects to consolidate the joint venture’s financial results in its consolidated financial statements under U.S. GAAP, with minority interests reflected as non-controlling interests, subject to final agreement terms and applicable accounting standards.

Strategic Manufacturing Platform

Initial production is expected to be weighted toward utility-scale systems, with C&I systems representing an increasing share as demand grows. The platform is designed to support multiple system configurations and product formats to meet evolving market requirements.

Strategic Partnership with Global Renewable Energy Leaders

The joint venture brings together three complementary energy technology leaders: NeoVolta, PotisEdge, and LONGi Green Energy.

PotisEdge, a globally recognized leader in BESS manufacturing and now part of LONGi Green Energy, holds a 20% ownership interest in the JV and contributes deep expertise in large-scale battery manufacturing, including equipment installation, commissioning, and production ramp support, based on proven systems deployed internationally.

LONGi, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies and the global leader in solar manufacturing, is the majority owner of PotisEdge as part of its strategic expansion into energy storage. LONGi’s involvement reflects broader industry convergence across solar, storage, and integrated clean-energy solutions, and underscores the strategic relevance of the JV within the global renewable energy ecosystem.

Together, the three companies combine NeoVolta’s U.S. market leadership and product strategy, PotisEdge’s advanced BESS manufacturing systems, and LONGi’s global scale, execution discipline, and energy-transition vision, creating a domestic manufacturing platform designed for scale, quality, and long-term growth.

Partner Perspectives

“PotisEdge is proud to partner with NeoVolta in building a U.S. battery manufacturing platform designed for scale and long-term growth,” said Minjie, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of PotisEdge. “As a minority owner, we are contributing our manufacturing experience, systems, and technical capabilities to support efficient execution and a successful production ramp for utility-scale and C&I energy storage solutions.”

“LONGi’s strategic expansion into energy storage reflects our commitment to delivering integrated, scalable clean-energy solutions,” said Eric Luo, Group Vice President and President of North America at LONGi Green Energy. “By aligning PotisEdge’s technology leadership with NeoVolta’s U.S. market expertise, this joint venture brings together complementary strengths to serve the next phase of growth in renewable energy infrastructure.”

Financing and Capital Support

The formation and initial development of the joint venture are supported by capital commitments and phased funding aligned with manufacturing milestones. Funding is expected to be provided through a combination of equity and debt, anchored by Infinite Grid Capital.

NeoVolta announced a $13 million private placement in November 2025, anchored by Infinite Grid Capital, providing near-term capital to support initial JV funding requirements and general corporate purposes. As capacity ramps, the JV is structured to pursue project-level debt financing, incentive monetization, and other customary funding sources for U.S. manufacturing facilities, providing flexibility to support expansion beyond initial production levels.

Upcoming Milestones

Key anticipated milestones include:

• Execution of technical and management services agreements

• Acquisition and installation of manufacturing equipment

• Initial production ramp in mid-2026

• Planning for expansion beyond 2 GWh of annual capacity

NeoVolta expects to provide updates as these milestones are achieved.

