USE.com Announces Presale Nearing $2 Million Milestone as Stage 3 Approaches Completion; Token Price Increase Confirmed





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USE.com today announced that its ongoing token presale is approaching a significant funding milestone, having raised more than $1.5 million to date as Stage 3 nears completion. The company also confirmed that the USE token price will increase from $0.20 to $0.25 in the upcoming presale stage, reflecting the project’s structured 10-stage pricing model.

USE.com is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange currently under development, positioning itself as an infrastructure-focused platform designed to serve a maturing digital asset market. With early presale stages accounting for the lowest valuation levels, the project’s progress has drawn increasing attention from participants monitoring timing and entry dynamics.

Limited Presale Supply Reinforces Scarcity Dynamics

The USE.com presale targets a total raise of $30 million, with 70 million USE tokens allocated exclusively to presale participants. To date, more than 10.75 million tokens have already been distributed, indicating consistent participation across early stages.

USE.com operates with a fixed total supply of 200 million USE tokens, with no future minting planned. This fixed-supply framework eliminates long-term dilution risk and introduces scarcity dynamics that are increasingly relevant for investors evaluating long-duration infrastructure projects rather than short-term speculative opportunities.

With seven presale stages remaining, each completed stage reduces access to discounted pricing, contributing to growing urgency as valuation progresses.

Exchange Infrastructure Built for Institutional-Grade Participation

USE.com is being developed to support increasing institutional participation expected across the crypto market through 2026 and beyond. The exchange architecture includes a high-performance matching engine engineered for sub-millisecond execution, alongside segregated custody secured through MPC technology and supported by a $25 million insurance fund.

The platform also plans to implement on-chain proof-of-reserves, enabling users to independently verify asset backing. This transparency-first approach aligns with evolving regulatory expectations and heightened trust requirements in the post-FTX exchange landscape.

USE Token Designed for Transaction-Based Utility

The USE token is positioned as an operational asset within the exchange ecosystem rather than a passive holding. Token utility is designed to support ongoing platform participation and transactional demand.

Presale participants are expected to gain access to multiple benefits, including:

Trading fee rebates across spot, margin, and derivatives markets

Priority and guaranteed allocations on the USE Launchpad

Enhanced staking rewards with preferred yield tiers

Access to VIP trading levels, advanced tools, and exclusive platform features

By linking token demand to active usage, USE.com aims to align token relevance with platform growth rather than short-term market cycles.







Revenue-Linked Buyback Model

USE.com has outlined a revenue-linked buyback-and-burn mechanism, allocating a portion of platform revenue toward reducing circulating supply over time. This approach directly aligns token economics with exchange performance, introducing deflationary pressure as trading activity expands.



Roadmap and Long-Term Vision

The project has published a development roadmap extending through 2027. Key milestones planned for 2026 include a public beta and spot trading launch, followed by margin trading, perpetual contracts, and institutional-grade APIs later in the year.

USE.com’s long-term objective is to onboard over 100 million verified users globally, positioning the platform as a scalable bridge between traditional finance and digital asset markets.

Executive Commentary

“The momentum we’re seeing reflects a shift toward infrastructure-backed crypto projects with clear utility and disciplined execution,” said a USE.com spokesperson. “Market participants are increasingly focused on performance, transparency, and sustainable token economics. USE.com is building the exchange infrastructure required for the next phase of global crypto adoption.”

Investor Perspective

With Stage 3 nearing completion, a confirmed price increase ahead, and a limited number of presale stages remaining, market participants are evaluating the current phase as an early positioning opportunity. The combination of fixed supply, exchange-based utility, and a transparent development roadmap continues to support presale momentum.

About USE.com

USE.com is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange in development, focused on building a scalable, secure, and high-performance global trading platform. By combining institutional-grade infrastructure with utility-driven token participation, the project aims to support long-term ecosystem growth and mainstream adoption.

