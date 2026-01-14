Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Debt-Free Balance Sheet and Previews New Soluble Fiber Brand

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a consumer-health company specializing in soluble-fiber nutrition products for metabolic support, today confirmed it has successfully negotiated a Note Settlement Agreement with Board member, Edmund J. Burke. This note, representing a loan to Glucose Health, in the principal amount of $225,000, was originally initiated by Mr. Burke, in August 2024, to provide operating capital to finance Glucose Health, Inc.’s national expansion of GlucoDown, now available in the diabetic care section at more than 1,000 Walgreens pharmacies nationwide.

As a result of Mr. Burke’s shareholder friendly agreement, Glucose Health, Inc. now has a debt-free balance sheet. This development further strengthens the Company’s financial position and paves the way for future capital raises to support strategic growth initiatives – including, among other things, the development of an exciting new soluble fiber brand.

Under the terms of the Company’s Note Settlement Agreement with Mr. Burke, approximately $30,000 in interest, that had accrued between August 2024 and December 31, 2025, has been waived by Mr. Burke. The loan’s original $225,000 principal balance, representing a debt obligation of Glucose Health, Inc., has now been converted into 1,800,000 shares of restricted common stock, effectively transforming a former debt obligation into a new equity investment by Mr. Burke.

This agreement with Mr. Burke follows a similar shareholder-friendly agreement reached last month with holders of multiple series of the Company’s preferred shares. Those shares, along with their accrued dividends, were converted into common stock at an 85% premium to the then market price of GLUC.

Additionally, the agreement includes the voluntary return of warrants originally granted to Mr. Burke under the August 2024 Promissory Note Agreement. These warrants would have allowed him to purchase an additional 2.25 million shares of common stock. Mr. Burke’s forfeiture, pertaining to the exercise of these warrants, eliminates the potential for future share dilution.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Burke emphasized that his decision was driven by a strong commitment to the long-term success of Glucose Health, Inc. “Reaching this agreement benefits both the Company and its shareholders, and I’m proud to support Glucose Health’s path forward,” said Mr. Burke.

Glucose Health, Inc. CEO Mark Schaftlein also praised the agreement, stating, “Ned’s shareholder-friendly actions have helped put our Company back on solid footing—debt-free and virtually liability-free. This is a major step toward increasing shareholder value.” Mr. Schaftlein further added, “Many growing companies struggle with significant debt and liabilities, and an inflated share count, making it harder to attract capital. With these recent moves, Glucose Health is now positioned to be an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking promising growth stories.”

Glucose Health, Inc. former CEO, Murray Fleming, stated, “I encourage all shareholders to join me in thanking the board members, Ned Burke, Chris Jemapete, CEO Mark Schaftlein and most importantly, the core shareholder group which continues to support the Company. This core group of shareholder’s tangible actions clearly demonstrate their long-term commitment. After building Glucose Health, Inc. from an idea to a national brand with 12,000 reviews and top consumer ratings at Amazon, along with national placement in the two most prestigious pharmacy retailers, Walgreens and CVS, my time has come to step down as a Board member and let steady and experienced hands grow the Company.”

New Brand and Strategic Revenue Growth

The Company’s strategic revenue growth plan centers on increasing national awareness of its flagship brand for glucose metabolism support, GlucoDown. To date, GlucoDown has garnered nearly 12,000 reviews at Amazon and importantly, the brand has earned top ratings from consumers across every flavor. The Company’s second brand, Fiber Up, positions the Company in the expanding soluble fiber supplement market segment. Fiber Up offers health-conscious consumers both nutritional and taste improvements over traditional fiber supplements. To date, more than 100 clinical studies support the efficacy of the special form of soluble fiber found in both GlucoDown and Fiber Up.

Glucose Health, Inc. has been developing a new third brand to expand upon its consumer-healthcare focus on soluble fiber nutrition. To this goal, a number of years ago, the Company secured a special trademark intended to anchor a next-generation, soluble fiber–infused beverage concept. The Company believes this planned brand will broaden its addressable market by pairing clinically relevant soluble fiber nutrition with an elevated taste experience—positioned as an easy, enjoyable, and routine-friendly way for consumers to add soluble fiber to daily life.

The Company’s ongoing product development work is fully aligned with national public-health priorities. Dietary fiber has been formally designated a “nutrient of public health concern” by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)—due to widespread under-consumption across the American population. Against this backdrop, Glucose Health is in development of this new soluble fiber beverage offering to help close the fiber intake gap through a format consumers love: a delicious ready-to drink, easy-to-drink, convenient beverage that can be incorporated into everyday routines without complexity or compromise.

The new brand aligns the Company fully with the goals of a national public-health initiative and places it at the forefront of consumer demand for metabolic-wellness solutions. The planned launch is expected to emphasize taste-forward formulation, modern positioning, and a clear consumer benefit narrative—while remaining grounded in the Company’s core competency in soluble fiber nutrition science. Additional details, including the special brand identity trademarked years ago, will be announced in a future Company release.

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) formulates, manufactures and distributes soluble-fiber nutrition products supporting healthy glucose metabolism and broader metabolic wellness. The Company’s brands—GlucoDown and Fiber Up—are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Glucose Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.