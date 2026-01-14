Big Sound, Small Form Factor, Stylish Design: Cyber Acoustics Announces the CA-2110USB Desktop Speakers

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of reliable and affordable audio solutions for 30 years, today announced the launch of the CA-2110USB, sleek, round 2.0 speakers that enhance the look of any desktop setup.

Though the CA-2110USB is small in size, it doesn’t compromise on audio quality, delivering clear stereo sound for music, movies, podcasts, games, or video calls.

Upward-Firing Design Produces Spacious, Natural Sound

The CA-2110USB projects upward, allowing the sound to bounce off nearby surfaces, spreading audio more evenly around the room. This creates more spacious and natural sound, especially from desktop listening. The upward-firing design also reduces reflections on nearby surfaces, for clearer, crisper sounding audio.

“For nearly 30 years Cyber Acoustics has been mastering the art of creating excellent audio products, at truly affordable prices. The CA-2110USB embodies both,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics.





The CA-2110USB offers a stylish desktop upgrade with room-filling sound

Cyber Acoustics CA-2110USB Features and Specifications:

USB-powered 2.0 desktop speakers

Single USB-C or USB-A connection via an attached USB-C to USB-A adapter

Upward-firing drivers produce loud and immersive sound for music, videos, podcasts, meetings, or games

Simple, convenient volume controls located on top of the right speaker

Plug-and-play, no software installation or drivers needed

4.5 feet cable from USB connection to speaker; 3.3 feet cable between left and right speaker

The CA-2110USB is available now on Amazon for $24.99.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its full line of audio solutions, visit www.cyberacoustics.com.

About Cyber Acoustics

For 30 years, Cyber Acoustics, Inc. has remained a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

