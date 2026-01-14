United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Further Margin Expansion Drove Revenue Growth

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the fourth quarter a year ago and was flat to the third quarter. For the year of 2025, net income was $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $471 million compared with $252 million and $374 million, respectively, for 2024. Diluted earnings per share of $2.62 for 2025 increased $0.58 from $2.04 for 2024, driven by growth in revenue and the absence of a one-time loss on the sale of United’s manufactured housing loan portfolio.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.71 increased 13% from the year-ago quarter. Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove the year-over-year results. For the full year of 2025, diluted operating earnings per share were $2.71, an increase of $0.41, or 18%, from the $2.30 reported in 2024.

United’s return on assets was 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis, up from 1.06% and 1.08%, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on common equity was 9.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.78% for the quarter. At year-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.92%, up 21 basis points from the third quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “The fourth quarter marks a great ending to a rewarding year. Our teams delivered healthy loan growth for all of 2025, leading to improvement in our earning asset mix. That improvement, combined with our focus on deposit pricing, drove a 36 basis points expansion in our net interest margin year over year, with four basis points of improvement coming in the fourth quarter. All our key performance metrics improved significantly when compared to 2024. Believing this performance will continue, we took the opportunity to repurchase one million common shares at an average price of $29.84 per share and redeem $35 million of senior debt in the fourth quarter.

Harton continued, “United is well-positioned for another great year in 2026. Economic conditions in our markets remain strong and our team continues to execute well in all our lines of business. I want to congratulate and thank them for outstanding results.”

Net charge-offs were $16.4 million or 0.34% annualized of average loans, compared with 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were 0.33% of total assets, improved slightly from 0.35% for the third quarter. Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter, up from $11.4 million a year ago and $7.9 million for the third quarter. As of December 31, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.16% of loans, down slightly from 1.19% at September 30, reflecting the release of the remaining Hurricane Helene reserve.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS of $0.70 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to fourth quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.71 was up $0.08, or 13%, on an operating basis
  • Net income of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million, up $10.7 million and $18.5 million, respectively, from a year ago
  • Total revenue of $278.4 million improved $27.5 million, or 11%, from a year ago
  • Net interest margin of 3.62% increased by 36 basis points from a year ago and 4 basis points from the third quarter on a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix
  • Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million, up $2.3 million from a year ago and up $5.8 million from the third quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.16% of total loans; net charge-offs were $16.4 million, or 0.34% of average loans, annualized
  • Noninterest expenses were up $1.2 million compared to the third quarter on a GAAP basis and up $4.0 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by performance-based incentives
  • Efficiency ratio of 54.4% on a GAAP basis, or 54.2% on an operating basis, improved from a year ago
  • Strong loan production led to loan growth of $209 million, up 4.4% annualized, from the third quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $261 million compared to $246 million in fourth quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $319 million compared to $285 million in fourth quarter 2024
  • Customer deposits were down $242 million from the third quarter
  • Return on assets of 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year
  • Repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $29.84 per share

2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $471 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.62, increased 28% compared to $2.04 for 2024
  • Operating diluted earnings per share of $2.71, increased 18% compared to $2.30 for 2024
  • Total revenue of $1.06 billion, increased 12% over $952 million in 2024
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased 8% and 11% respectively over 2024
  • Return on assets of 1.17%, or 1.20% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.72% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 9.12% compared with 7.07% for 2024
  • Return on tangible common equity - operating of 13.3% compared with 11.4% for 2024

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205112/1008d91b050. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2025
 2024
 Fourth Quarter 2025-2024 Change
 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD 2025-2024 Change
  Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter  2025
 2024
 
INCOME SUMMARY                  
Interest revenue $346,367  $353,850  $347,365  $335,357  $344,962    $1,382,939  $1,377,741   
Interest expense  108,441   120,221   121,834   123,336   134,629     473,832   550,373   
Net interest revenue  237,926   233,629   225,531   212,021   210,333  13%  909,107   827,368  10%
Noninterest income  40,462   43,219   34,708   35,656   40,522     154,045   124,756  23 
Total revenue  278,388   276,848   260,239   247,677   250,855  11   1,063,152   952,124  12 
Provision for credit losses  13,662   7,907   11,818   15,419   11,389  20   48,806   50,951  (4)
Noninterest expenses  152,048   150,868   147,919   141,099   143,056  6   591,934   578,167  2 
Income before income tax expense  112,678   118,073   100,502   91,159   96,410     422,412   323,006   
Income tax expense  26,223   26,579   21,769   19,746   20,606     94,317   70,609   
Net income  86,455   91,494   78,733   71,413   75,804  14   328,095   252,397  30 
Non-operating items  606   3,468   4,833   1,297   2,203     10,204   40,268   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (133)  (751)  (1,047)  (281)  (471)    (2,212)  (8,702)  
Net income - operating(1) $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  $72,429  $77,536  12  $336,087  $283,963  18 
                   
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  $106,578  $107,799  17  $471,218  $373,957  26 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                  
Per common share:                  
Diluted net income - GAAP $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  $0.58  $0.61  15  $2.62  $2.04  28 
Diluted net income - operating(1)  0.71   0.75   0.66   0.59   0.63  13   2.71   2.30  18 
Common stock cash dividends declared  0.25   0.25   0.24   0.24   0.24  4   0.98   0.94  4 
Book value  30.17   29.44   28.89   28.42   27.87  8   30.17   27.87  8 
Tangible book value(3)  22.24   21.59   21.00   20.58   20.00  11   22.24   20.00  11 
Key performance ratios:                  
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4)  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%  7.89%  8.40%    9.12%  7.07%  
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4)  9.53   9.83   8.87   8.01   8.60     9.44   7.97   
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4)  13.31   13.56   12.34   11.21   12.12     13.34   11.42   
Return on assets - GAAP(4)  1.21   1.29   1.11   1.02   1.06     1.17   0.90   
Return on assets - operating(1)(4)  1.22   1.33   1.16   1.04   1.08     1.20   1.02   
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5)  1.78   1.83   1.66   1.55   1.55     1.72   1.49   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4)  3.62   3.58   3.50   3.36   3.26     3.52   3.29   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP  54.40   54.30   56.69   56.74   56.05     55.46   60.24   
Efficiency ratio - operating(1)  54.19   53.05   54.84   56.22   55.18     54.51   57.15   
Equity to total assets  12.99   12.78   12.86   12.56   12.38     12.99   12.38   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)  9.92   9.71   9.45   9.18   8.97     9.92   8.97   
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $93,498  $97,916  $83,959  $93,290  $115,635  (19) $93,498  $115,635  (19)
ACL, loans  210,429   215,791   216,500   211,974   206,998  2   210,429   206,998  2 
ACL, total  225,520   228,276   228,045   223,201   217,389  4   225,520   217,389  4 
Net charge-offs  16,418   7,676   8,225   9,607   9,517     41,926   57,690   
ACL, loans to loans  1.09%  1.13%  1.14%  1.15%  1.14%    1.09%  1.14%  
ACL, total to loans  1.16   1.19   1.21   1.21   1.20     1.16   1.20   
Net charge-offs to average loans(4)  0.34   0.16   0.18   0.21   0.21     0.22   0.32   
NPAs to total assets  0.33   0.35   0.30   0.33   0.42     0.33   0.42   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                  
Loans $19,384  $19,175  $18,921  $18,425  $18,176  7  $19,384  $18,176  7 
Investment securities  5,988   6,163   6,382   6,661   6,804  (12)  5,988   6,804  (12)
Total assets  28,003   28,143   28,086   27,874   27,720  1   28,003   27,720  1 
Deposits  23,798   24,021   23,963   23,762   23,461  1   23,798   23,461  1 
Shareholders’ equity  3,639   3,597   3,613   3,501   3,432  6   3,639   3,432  6 
Common shares outstanding (thousands)  120,598   121,553   121,431   119,514   119,364  1   120,598   119,364  1 
                                   

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
(in millions)
 2025
 2024
 Linked Quarter Change
 Year over Year Change
 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter  
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,852 $3,678 $3,563 $3,419 $3,398 $174  $454 
Income producing commercial RE 4,883  4,534  4,548  4,416  4,361  349   522 
Commercial & industrial 2,696  2,593  2,516  2,506  2,428  103   268 
Commercial construction and land 1,245  1,734  1,752  1,681  1,656  (489)  (411)
Equipment financing 1,848  1,808  1,778  1,723  1,663  40   185 
Total commercial 14,524  14,347  14,157  13,745  13,506  177   1,018 
Residential mortgage 3,157  3,198  3,210  3,218  3,232  (41)  (75)
Home equity lines of credit 1,319  1,252  1,180  1,099  1,065  67   254 
Residential construction and land 191  178  174  171  178  13   13 
Consumer 188  192  191  183  188  (4)   
Other 5  8  9  9  7  (3)  (2)
Total loans$19,384 $19,175 $18,921 $18,425 $18,176 $209  $1,208 
              
LOANS BY STATE             
Georgia$4,635 $4,584 $4,551 $4,484 $4,447 $51  $188 
South Carolina 2,971  2,926  2,872  2,821  2,815  45   156 
North Carolina 2,712  2,676  2,626  2,666  2,644  36   68 
Tennessee 1,913  1,902  1,881  1,880  1,799  11   114 
Florida 3,102  3,040  2,966  2,572  2,527  62   575 
Alabama 1,050  1,054  1,016  1,009  996  (4)  54 
Commercial Banking Solutions 3,001  2,993  3,009  2,993  2,948  8   53 
Total loans$19,384 $19,175 $18,921 $18,425 $18,176 $209  $1,208 
                       


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
  2025
  Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS      
Owner occupied RE $10,199 $10,275 $8,207
Income producing RE  11,488  10,884  14,624
Commercial & industrial  18,294  25,754  15,422
Commercial construction and land  984  3,198  1,368
Equipment financing  10,383  9,716  11,731
Total commercial  51,348  59,827  51,352
Residential mortgage  32,423  28,978  22,597
Home equity  5,247  5,234  4,093
Residential construction and land  1,079  1,241  1,203
Consumer  1,001  1,163  1,207
Total nonaccrual loans  91,098  96,443  80,452
OREO and repossessed assets  2,400  1,473  3,507
Total NPAs $93,498 $97,916 $83,959


  2025
  Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $1,610  0.17% $2,497  0.28% $470  0.05%
Income producing RE  (116) (0.01)  (106) (0.01)  933  0.08 
Commercial & industrial  7,557  1.15   (1,132) (0.18)  1,027  0.16 
Commercial construction and land  1,484  0.35   491  0.11   89  0.02 
Equipment financing  5,092  1.12   5,487  1.23   4,963  1.16 
Total commercial  15,627  0.43   7,237  0.20   7,482  0.22 
Residential mortgage  126  0.02   (259) (0.03)  313  0.04 
Home equity  (94) (0.03)  19  0.01   (72) (0.03)
Residential construction and land  16  0.03   12  0.03   (9) (0.02)
Consumer  743  1.55   667  1.39   511  1.11 
Total $16,418  0.34  $7,676  0.16  $8,225  0.18 
             
(1)Annualized.            
             


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $202,586  $296,161 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  193,168   223,712 
Cash and cash equivalents  395,754   519,873 
Debt securities available-for-sale  3,750,863   4,436,291 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,918,426 and $1,944,126, respectively)  2,237,356   2,368,107 
Loans held for sale  39,381   57,534 
Loans and leases held for investment  19,384,317   18,175,980 
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases  (210,429)  (206,998)
Loans and leases, net  19,173,888   17,968,982 
Premises and equipment, net  393,714   394,264 
Bank owned life insurance  364,184   346,234 
Accrued interest receivable  83,557   85,616 
Net deferred tax asset  75,861   96,982 
Derivative financial instruments  35,313   46,883 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  967,882   956,643 
Other assets  484,801   442,849 
Total assets $28,002,554  $27,720,258 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,252,252  $6,211,182 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  5,969,864   6,141,342 
Money market  6,696,530   6,398,144 
Savings  1,085,331   1,100,591 
Time  3,619,189   3,441,424 
Brokered  175,264   168,292 
Total deposits  23,798,430   23,460,975 
Short-term borrowings  85,000   195,000 
Long-term debt  120,400   254,152 
Derivative financial instruments  52,997   77,834 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  307,041   300,170 
Total liabilities  24,363,868   24,288,131 
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference     88,266 
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 120,598,266 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  120,598   119,364 
Capital surplus  2,754,399   2,723,278 
Retained earnings  914,261   714,138 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (150,572)  (212,919)
Total shareholders’ equity  3,638,686   3,432,127 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $28,002,554  $27,720,258 
         


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2025
 2024
  2025
 2024
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees $293,008 $280,325  $1,153,277 $1,147,477 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,660, $1,701, $6,690 and $6,834  48,585  57,127   216,500  206,623 
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  4,774  7,510   13,162  23,641 
Total interest revenue  346,367  344,962   1,382,939  1,377,741 
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand  31,871  42,012   141,267  175,534 
Money market  44,103  53,859   193,908  214,742 
Savings  486  652   3,208  2,717 
Time  30,747  34,601   125,369  142,526 
Deposits  107,207  131,124   463,752  535,519 
Short-term borrowings  18  44   1,233  131 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       433   
Long-term debt  1,216  3,461   8,414  14,723 
Total interest expense  108,441  134,629   473,832  550,373 
Net interest revenue  237,926  210,333   909,107  827,368 
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees  10,674  10,622   41,731  40,994 
Mortgage loan gains and related fees  6,483  9,737   25,073  27,567 
Wealth management fees  5,248  4,658   18,870  23,695 
Net (losses) gains from sale of other loans  2,147  1,583   7,923  (21,284)
Other lending and loan servicing fees  4,322  3,346   16,412  14,396 
Securities gains (losses), net  11  (3,316)  352  (3,316)
Other  11,577  13,892   43,684  42,704 
Total noninterest income  40,462  40,522   154,045  124,756 
Total revenue  278,388  250,855   1,063,152  952,124 
Provision for credit losses  13,662  11,389   48,806  50,951 
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits  92,520  85,707   354,451  340,043 
Occupancy  11,602  10,840   44,968  44,306 
Communications and equipment  14,276  12,715   55,244  49,249 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  4,754  3,942   18,987  20,978 
Professional fees  6,773  6,268   24,595  24,732 
Lending and loan servicing expense  2,014  2,311   8,759  8,379 
Outside services - electronic banking  3,565  3,540   13,441  13,703 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,859  2,491   10,650  9,867 
Advertising and public relations  2,790  2,145   9,605  8,546 
Amortization of intangibles  3,188  3,387   13,079  14,596 
Merger-related and other charges  606  2,203   10,204  8,623 
Other  7,101  7,507   27,951  35,145 
Total noninterest expenses  152,048  143,056   591,934  578,167 
Net income before income taxes  112,678  96,410   422,412  323,006 
Income tax expense  26,223  20,606   94,317  70,609 
Net income $86,455 $75,804  $328,095 $252,397 
Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption    1,574   7,994  6,293 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  565  503   1,918  1,478 
Net income available to common shareholders $85,890 $73,727  $318,183 $244,626 
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.71 $0.61  $2.62 $2.04 
Diluted  0.70  0.61   2.62  2.04 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  121,672  119,924   121,309  119,783 
Diluted  121,831  120,111   121,437  119,900 
               


 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


  2025
 2024
  Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $19,203,306  $292,907 6.05% $17,934,730  $279,938 6.21%
Taxable securities(3)  5,979,298   46,925 3.14   6,722,655   55,426 3.30 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  349,292   2,221 2.54   359,569   2,276 2.53 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  657,723   5,413 3.27   812,962   8,396 4.11 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  26,189,619   347,466 5.27   25,829,916   346,036 5.33 
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Allowance for loan losses  (217,185)      (208,788)    
Cash and due from banks  205,643       228,601     
Premises and equipment  395,523       398,794     
Other assets(3)  1,743,478       1,606,297     
Total assets $28,317,078      $27,854,820     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $6,086,189   31,871 2.08  $6,313,325   42,012 2.65 
Money market  6,957,989   44,103 2.51   6,474,284   53,859 3.31 
Savings  1,084,178   486 0.18   1,105,572   652 0.23 
Time  3,653,500   30,272 3.29   3,472,161   34,030 3.90 
Brokered time deposits  50,571   475 3.73   50,406   571 4.51 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,832,427   107,207 2.39   17,415,748   131,124 3.00 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  1,413   18 5.05   3,859   44 4.54 
Long-term debt  137,067   1,216 3.52   303,523   3,461 4.54 
Total borrowed funds  138,480   1,234 3.54   307,382   3,505 4.54 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,970,907   108,441 2.39   17,723,130   134,629 3.02 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,393,693       6,275,493     
Other liabilities  332,836       454,891     
Total liabilities  24,697,436       24,453,514     
Shareholders’ equity  3,619,642       3,401,306     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $28,317,078      $27,854,820     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $239,025     $211,407  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.88%     2.31%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.62%     3.26%
               

(1)   Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.10 million and $1.07 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)   Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)   Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $195 million in 2025 and $261 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)   Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


  2025
 2024
  Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $18,776,288  $1,152,585 6.14% $18,124,179  $1,146,440 6.33%
Taxable securities(3)  6,354,276   209,810 3.30   6,172,942   199,789 3.24 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  352,899   8,951 2.54   362,655   9,152 2.52 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  481,507   15,701 3.26   623,426   26,652 4.28 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  25,964,970   1,387,047 5.34   25,283,202   1,382,033 5.47 
             
Non-interest-earning assets:            
Allowance for loan losses  (217,084)      (212,968)    
Cash and due from banks  208,922       215,411     
Premises and equipment  396,923       394,127     
Other assets(3)  1,664,206       1,611,405     
Total assets $28,017,937      $27,291,177     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $6,023,746   141,267 2.35  $6,014,052   175,534 2.92 
Money market  6,775,187   193,908 2.86   6,188,579   214,742 3.47 
Savings  1,120,753   3,208 0.29   1,146,305   2,717 0.24 
Time  3,572,941   123,301 3.45   3,519,461   140,229 3.98 
Brokered time deposits  50,509   2,068 4.09   50,359   2,297 4.56 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,543,136   463,752 2.64   16,918,756   535,519 3.17 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  22,693   1,233 5.43   2,468   131 5.31 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  9,592   433 4.51   4     
Long-term debt  195,686   8,414 4.30   319,163   14,723 4.61 
Total borrowed funds  227,971   10,080 4.42   321,635   14,854 4.62 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,771,107   473,832 2.67   17,240,391   550,373 3.19 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,327,200       6,299,019     
Other liabilities  345,832       409,547     
Total liabilities  24,444,139       23,948,957     
Shareholders’ equity  3,573,798       3,342,220     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $28,017,937      $27,291,177     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $913,215     $831,660  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.68%     2.27%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.52%     3.29%
               

(1)   Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $4.11 million and $4.29 million, respectively, for 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)   Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)   Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $232 million in 2025 and $306 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)   Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2025
 2024
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 2025
 2024
Noninterest income reconciliation              
Noninterest income (GAAP) $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $35,656  $40,522  $154,045  $124,756 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    27,209 
Gain on lease termination                    (2,400)
Noninterest income - operating $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $35,656  $40,522  $154,045  $149,565 
               
Noninterest expense reconciliation              
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $152,048  $150,868  $147,919  $141,099  $143,056  $591,934  $578,167 
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    (5,100)
FDIC special assessment                    (1,736)
Merger-related and other charges  (606)  (3,468)  (4,833)  (1,297)  (2,203)  (10,204)  (8,623)
Noninterest expenses - operating $151,442  $147,400  $143,086  $139,802  $140,853  $581,730  $562,708 
               
Net income to operating income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $71,413  $75,804  $328,095  $252,397 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    27,209 
Gain on lease termination                    (2,400)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    5,100 
FDIC special assessment                    1,736 
Merger-related and other charges  606   3,468   4,833   1,297   2,203   10,204   8,623 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (133)  (751)  (1,047)  (281)  (471)  (2,212)  (8,702)
Net income - operating $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  $72,429  $77,536  $336,087  $283,963 
               
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $71,413  $75,804  $328,095  $252,397 
Income tax expense  26,223   26,579   21,769   19,746   20,606   94,317   70,609 
Provision for credit losses  13,662   7,907   11,818   15,419   11,389   48,806   50,951 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  $106,578  $107,799  $471,218  $373,957 
               
Diluted income per common share reconciliation              
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  $0.58  $0.61  $2.62  $2.04 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    0.18 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.02)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.03 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.02   0.03   0.01   0.02   0.06   0.06 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption     0.03            0.03    
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.71  $0.75  $0.66  $0.59  $0.63  $2.71  $2.30 
               
Book value per common share reconciliation              
Book value per common share (GAAP) $30.17  $29.44  $28.89  $28.42  $27.87  $30.17  $27.87 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (7.93)  (7.85)  (7.89)  (7.84)  (7.87)  (7.93)  (7.87)
Tangible book value per common share $22.24  $21.59  $21.00  $20.58  $20.00  $22.24  $20.00 
               
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation              
Return on common equity (GAAP)  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%  7.89%  8.40%  9.12%  7.07%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    0.61 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.05)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.11 
FDIC special assessment                    0.04 
Merger-related and other charges  0.05   0.29   0.42   0.12   0.20   0.23   0.19 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption     0.34            0.09    
Return on common equity - operating  9.53   9.83   8.87   8.01   8.60   9.44   7.97 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.78   3.73   3.47   3.20   3.52   3.90   3.45 
Return on tangible common equity - operating  13.31%  13.56%  12.34%  11.21%  12.12%  13.34%  11.42%
               
Return on assets reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%  1.06%  1.17%  0.90%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    0.08 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.01)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.02 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.04   0.05   0.02   0.02   0.03   0.02 
Return on assets - operating  1.22%  1.33%  1.16%  1.04%  1.08%  1.20%  1.02%
               
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%  1.06%  1.17%  0.90%
Income tax expense  0.37   0.38   0.31   0.29   0.30   0.34   0.26 
Provision for credit losses  0.19   0.11   0.17   0.23   0.16   0.17   0.19 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    0.09 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.01)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.02 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.05   0.07   0.01   0.03   0.04   0.03 
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items  1.78%  1.83%  1.66%  1.55%  1.55%  1.72%  1.49%
               
Efficiency ratio reconciliation              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  54.40%  54.30%  56.69%  56.74%  56.05%  55.46%  60.24%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                    (1.63)
Gain on lease termination                    0.15 
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    (0.53)
FDIC special assessment                    (0.18)
Merger-related and other charges  (0.21)  (1.25)  (1.85)  (0.52)  (0.87)  (0.95)  (0.90)
Efficiency ratio - operating  54.19%  53.05%  54.84%  56.22%  55.18%  54.51%  57.15%
               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation              
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.99%  12.78%  12.86%  12.56%  12.38%  12.99%  12.38%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.07)  (3.07)  (3.10)  (3.06)  (3.09)  (3.07)  (3.09)
Effect of preferred equity        (0.31)  (0.32)  (0.32)     (0.32)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.92%  9.71%  9.45%  9.18%  8.97%  9.92%  8.97%
                             

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.0 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. United Community has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


