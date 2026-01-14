NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING RESULTS OF 5th TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS

UAB "Kvartalas" aimed to raise 9,391,300 euros during the offering of the fifth tranche of bonds to finance the development of the "Sąvaržėlė" business centre on Konstitucijos ave. in Vilnius. The offering began on 13 January 2026 and was initially scheduled to run until 21 January. In this tranche, the Issuer had the right to shorten the offering period once it determined that sufficient investor demand has been reached, to ensure higher allocation to investors. The offering was completed on the first day (13 January), having reached 11.8 million euros in demand at nominal value – approximately 26 % of the amount initially offered.

To ensure a diversified investor base, investor orders of up to EUR 15,000 were allocated in full. For investors seeking to purchase bonds in excess of EUR 15,000, the portion of the order exceeding EUR 15,000 was allocated at approximately 79%. Accordingly, in the fifth tranche, 61% of investors’ orders were fully satisfied.

The Issuer appreciates the continued trust shown by investors and their active participation in this stage of the offering. The bonds will be issued and transferred to investors’ securities accounts on 28 January 2026. Taking into account the previous four offerings, the Issuer will have issued a total of 50 million euros in bonds.

The bonds were publicly offered to retail and institutional investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

“Swedbank” is the arranger and dealer of the bond issue.

The nominal value of one bond is 100 euros. Fixed annual interest of 8% is paid on the bonds every six months, and they will be redeemed on 19 December 2026. During the offering of the fifth tranche of bonds, the bonds were offered at a price corresponding to a 6.75% yield.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt