Malaysia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Cyberjaya Emerges as the Country's Leading Hub for Hyperscale and Cloud Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Malaysia Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 11.40 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 10.86%.
Malaysia has about 51 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Cyberjaya is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Malaysia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are more than 22 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in Cyberjaya.
As of 2025, the average construction cost for developing a data center in Malaysia ranges from $8 million to $10 million per megawatt. This cost is lower compared with the cost structures in Singapore. However, these costs are expected to increase by 5%-7% year-over-year due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, as well as changes in government regulations and policies.
The Malaysian government promotes Green Data Center Guidelines under MDEC, encouraging operators to implement energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable cooling solutions. Data centers are required to undergo Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for large-scale developments to ensure responsible land use and power consumption.
In July 2025, Malaysia implemented power tariffs for data centers. This tariff increase, which was first announced in December 2024 and finalized recently, could raise energy costs by 10% to 14%. Data centers with a capacity exceeding 100 MW will be classified under the ultra-high voltage category, subjecting them to the highest tariffs. Consequently, these facilities can incur an additional expenditure of $15 million to $20 million per year. Following the introduction of these power tariffs, data center operators in Malaysia are reassessing their energy options.
MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Companies such as Bright Ray, DAMAC Digital, Digital Halo, NEXTDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and others are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.
- The cloud market in Malaysia is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Major global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and others continue to expand their presence.
- In November 2025, Microsoft announced its plan to establish a second cloud region, Southeast Asia 3, in Johor, Malaysia. This new region is expected to include three availability zones and is projected to be operational within the next two to three years.
- In December 2024, NTT DATA announced the plans for the development of a new data center campus in Johor. The campus is estimated to feature six data center buildings, with the first one slated to become operational by 2027. In August 2024, the company acquired land from Tropicana Corporation Berhad for around $88.5 million; the data center will be developed on this land.
- Malaysia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
