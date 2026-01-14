Malaysia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Cyberjaya Emerges as the Country's Leading Hub for Hyperscale and Cloud Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 11.40 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 10.86%.

Malaysia has about 51 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Cyberjaya is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Malaysia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are more than 22 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in Cyberjaya.

As of 2025, the average construction cost for developing a data center in Malaysia ranges from $8 million to $10 million per megawatt. This cost is lower compared with the cost structures in Singapore. However, these costs are expected to increase by 5%-7% year-over-year due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, as well as changes in government regulations and policies.

The Malaysian government promotes Green Data Center Guidelines under MDEC, encouraging operators to implement energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable cooling solutions. Data centers are required to undergo Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for large-scale developments to ensure responsible land use and power consumption.

In July 2025, Malaysia implemented power tariffs for data centers. This tariff increase, which was first announced in December 2024 and finalized recently, could raise energy costs by 10% to 14%. Data centers with a capacity exceeding 100 MW will be classified under the ultra-high voltage category, subjecting them to the highest tariffs. Consequently, these facilities can incur an additional expenditure of $15 million to $20 million per year. Following the introduction of these power tariffs, data center operators in Malaysia are reassessing their energy options.

MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Companies such as Bright Ray, DAMAC Digital, Digital Halo, NEXTDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and others are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.

The cloud market in Malaysia is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Major global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and others continue to expand their presence.

In November 2025, Microsoft announced its plan to establish a second cloud region, Southeast Asia 3, in Johor, Malaysia. This new region is expected to include three availability zones and is projected to be operational within the next two to three years.

In December 2024, NTT DATA announced the plans for the development of a new data center campus in Johor. The campus is estimated to feature six data center buildings, with the first one slated to become operational by 2027. In August 2024, the company acquired land from Tropicana Corporation Berhad for around $88.5 million; the data center will be developed on this land.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Cyberjaya Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Cyberjaya Other Cities



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advance Power Engineering

AEON SERVICES

Arcadis

Arup

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Global Tech

Binastra Corporation

CCIE Engineering

Critical Holdings

CSF Advisers

CTC-Global

Cyclect Group

DCD Technology

DSCO Group

Exyte (M+W Group)

Gamuda

GCM Technologies

Greatians Consulting

HSS Engineers

IJM Corporation

INHERIT TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING

ISG

Jurutera JRK

Kienta Engineering Construction

LandArc Associates

Leighton Asia

Linesight

LSK Engineering

Meg Consult

MES Group

MN Holdings

Nakano

NTT Facilities

OWH Consulting

Mitrajaya Holdings

PKT Quantity Surveyors

PMX Malaysia

Powerware Systems

RDC Arkitek

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Sunway Construction Group

Turner & Townsend

Unique Central

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

EKG M & E

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada Power Source

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Systemair

Trane

Vertiv

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

AWS

Bridge Data Centres

DayOne

Equinix

K2 Strategic

Keppel Data Centres

NTT DATA

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Telekom Malaysia

Vantage Data Centers

YTL Data Center

NEW ENTRANTS

BRIGHT RAY

CURRENC Group

DAMAC Digital

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

FutureData

Global Telecommunications

Google

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

Microsoft

NEXTDC

Nxera

Racks Central

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

ZDATA Technologies.

SEGMENTS

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Region

Selangor

Johor

