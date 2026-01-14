Strategic Venue Partners Strengthens Its C-Suite With Key Senior Leadership Changes

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Venue Partners (“SVP”), a leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, proudly announces the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Tom Tidgwell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and the transition of current CFO and co-founder Chad Aaron to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Together, we believe these complementary leadership appointments align SVP’s operating discipline with its leading go-to-market strategy, strengthening financial and commercial capabilities to expand its enterprise-ready wireless infrastructure offerings across new and existing markets.

“Tom brings a proven track record of scaling high-growth, data-driven organizations with financial rigor and operational discipline,” said Justin Marron, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Venue Partners. “Adding Tom allows Chad to transition to Chief Commercial Officer, which reflects the evolution of our business and underscores our commitment to our customers and partners. Since day one, Chad has shaped SVP’s unique offering and has been integral in driving our company’s commercial success. His continued and uninterrupted focus on commercial strategy will deepen enterprise relationships and fuel market expansion as we enter our next phase of growth.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Tidgwell will lead and scale SVP’s finance organization. He will strengthen the company’s capital markets capabilities, elevate financial strategy and apply deep financial and operational expertise to support SVP’s next phase of growth.

Tidgwell most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Madhive, an innovative advertising technology company backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. During his tenure, he played a key role in raising capital from a variety of sources and engaged with all stakeholders, including the board. Additionally, Tom significantly scaled the organization to support rapid growth across headcount, systems, and operational complexity. He built and led high-performing finance and operations teams, applying strategic financial leadership and data-driven discipline to support both organic growth and inorganic expansion.

Previously, Tidgwell served as Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at WarnerMedia, then a subsidiary of AT&T. He also held senior finance leadership roles at Xandr, another AT&T subsidiary. Tidgwell holds an MBA from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hamilton College.

“I’m excited to join SVP at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Tidgwell. “SVP has built a distinctive platform designed to drive long-term customer and investor value, and I look forward to strengthening the financial and operational foundation that supports continued scale.”

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Aaron will lead SVP’s commercial strategy and execution, overseeing the sales organization and driving customer engagement across healthcare, hospitality, higher education, and other key enterprise verticals. In doing so, he will help ensure customers fully realize the value of SVP’s carrier-preferred, bespoke infrastructure offerings. He will also expand and deepen SVP’s key ecosystem partnerships, including wireless carriers, OEMs, integrators, and venue operators.

“Expanding the ‘C-Suite’ made complete sense to the board given the dramatic growth in SVP’s existing business and overall opportunity set. Since inception, and as is typical for founders, Chad was responsible for many different workstreams. Beyond his Finance responsibilities, he has played a foundational role in shaping the company’s multi-stakeholder, partnership-driven approach to in-building connectivity,” said Marc H. Blair, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tiger Infrastructure Partners, the majority shareholder in SVP. “Chad has set commercial strategy and has excelled in driving customer engagement, ensuring each deployment reflects SVP’s full suite of capabilities and long-term commitment to delivering seamless, future-ready connectivity. As the CCO, Chad will now be able to focus on the company’s current and future customers, positioning SVP to continue to be a leader in the in-building wireless industry.”

About Strategic Venue Partners

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP partners directly with venues and carriers to design, develop, install, own, operate, and future-proof wireless infrastructure using solutions such as Distributed Antenna Systems, CBRS (OnGo®), Private LTE, Public Safety Systems, Wi-Fi, IPTV, RTLS, and fiber assets. SVP’s utility-style model enables enterprise clients to access cutting-edge wireless technology without the capital burden, backed by a long-term partner who grows with their business. Learn more at www.strategicvenue.com.