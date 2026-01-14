Zehnder’s Snowfest 2026 A Winter Burst of Delight for the Entire Family

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is almost that time of year again to enjoy a blast of winter fun at the 35th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest in the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, just 90 miles north of Detroit. From January 28 to February 1, 2026, larger-than-life two-ton snow sculptures, artistic carved ice masterpieces, plenty of kid-designed activities and a variety of live music will keep visitors entertained. Fireworks will light up the winter sky on Saturday, January 31at 7:30 p.m.

“We are appreciative of the hard from staff, community leaders, sponsors and volunteers who have helped make Snowfest such a huge success,” said Zehnder’s Chairman Al Zehnder. “More than four million visitors have enjoyed Snowfest since it began in 1992.”

Icy Traditions

Award Winning Certified Master Ice Sculptor Greg Butauski, owner of Rock on Ice sculptures will be creating a multi-block ice carving exhibition featuring a Sponge Bob theme.

Snow Shows

Big snow will be on tap with teams for World Class Double and Single-themed snow sculpting, a State of Michigan snow sculpting and high school snow sculpting competitions. Visitors can watch teams from start to finish over a few days of timed events.

Warm Music

When the chill is on, festivalgoers can stop in at the Warming Tent for food and beverages with a stage offering live music including the Halsey Old Timers, Shiatown, Stone Street Revival, Swift Brothers, The Rock Show, The Saucecats and the U.S. 338th Army Band. WKCQ will also be back with line dancing on Friday night. The Apple, Brownies and Cupcake Baking Contest takes place on Wednesday, January 28 with door prizes, food samples, demonstrations, and complimentary recipe books.

Kids Play

The Children’s Play area located on Main Street will offer a free petting zoo and pony rides ($3 fee), plus a free carousel ride. Activities are planned for January 30, 31 and February 1. Festival goers are encouraged to bring their skates to take a spin on the Frankenmuth Ice Rink located at Edwin L. Zehnder Park.

Stop by Frankenmuth River Place Shops on Friday, January 30, 5p.m. and 7p.m., or Saturday January 31 at 1p.m., 3p.m., 5p.m. and 7p.m. for a free Dog Mushing Demonstration. Shorty Creek Sled Dogs – a dedicated sled dog team from Shelby Township, Michigan will be demonstrating mushing, equipment uses and answering questions. Visitors can test their bowling skills with Frozen Chicken Bowling hosted by the Frankenmuth Jaycees at the Chamber Platz on Saturday, January 31 from 10a.m. to 9 p.m.

Zehnder’s Snowfest Lunch Show

Join us on January 29 for Dueling Pianos, the featured luncheon entertainment in Zehnder’s Main Dining Room. The fun begins at noon; the cost is $63 per person, including meal, tax, tip, and entertainment. Call 989-652-0450 for reservations.

Enter the annual Snowfest Impressions Contest

Visitors are welcome to bring their cameras for the annual Snowfest Impressions contest. Register online and winning entries can receive a Zehnder’s Splash Village Eat and Sleep Package, an Eat and Play Package at The Fortress championship golf course and dinner for two at Zehnder’s Restaurant. The contest begins on January 28.

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities for all ages, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to https://www.zehnders.com/snowfest/ or Zehnder’s Snowfest on Facebook . All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.

Contact: Jessica Sexton

(989) 652-0415

jessica.sexton@zehnders.com

