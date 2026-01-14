NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., to Launch Dog Gone Odor® on Chewy and Amazon, Expanding its Rapidly Growing Biosafety Catalog

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) ($NDTP), a leader in innovative health and wellness solutions, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc ., is preparing for a major retail expansion of its premier pet care brand, Dog Gone Odor® . The product line is scheduled to launch on Chewy.com and Amazon.com in the coming weeks, providing nationwide access to the Company’s EPA-registered antimicrobial solutions.

The addition of Dog Gone Odor® to these major e-commerce platforms represents a significant expansion of the Good Salt Life product catalog , which now includes a diverse range of eco-friendly, science-backed solutions for home, pet, and professional environments. Dog Gone Odor® joins other successful brands in the portfolio, such as:

“We are excited to see Dog Gone Odor® join our growing family of brands on the world’s largest retail stages,” said Zach O’Shea, CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “By bringing this product to Chewy and Amazon, we are not just launching a single item—we are introducing a broader audience to the entire Good Salt Life ecosystem. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to building a comprehensive catalog of non-toxic, effective solutions that protect people, pets, and the planet.”

The Dog Gone Odor® line, featuring Good Salt Life’s flagship waterless probiotic shampoo and deodorizing sprays, utilizes a proprietary formula that neutralizes odor-causing bacteria at the source. Unlike competitors that rely on heavy perfumes, Good Salt Life’s chemistry is EPA-registered and safe for sensitive skin, making it a preferred choice for modern pet parents.



About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceutical s Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - www.ndt p harm a ceuticals.com.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments – www.g o o d saltlife.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

1-888-261-9127

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34dac5d7-d4e2-45a4-98b6-b62a727c6bd0