GrowGeneration to Showcase Industry-Leading Cultivation Solutions at the Grow Up Conference & Expo on January 20-21, 2026

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration,” “GrowGen” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced that it will host an exhibit at the Grow Up Conference & Expo in Vancouver, BC, being held from January 20-21, 2026.

Details are included below:

Grow Up Conference & Expo

Date : January 20-21, 2026

: January 20-21, 2026 Location : Vancouver Convention Centre – Vancouver, BC

: Vancouver Convention Centre – Vancouver, BC Booth : 300

: 300 Attendees: Ryan Ledford, The Harvest Co. Brand Manager; Brad Shaw, Commercial Sales Representative; Jacob Hickey, Commercial Sales Representative; Anthony Bailey, Commercial Sales Representative

GrowGeneration will feature its portfolio of proprietary brands and turnkey solutions for indoor, greenhouse, and mixed-light cultivation, including:

Char Coir — the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards.

— the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards. Drip Hydro — a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead.

— a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead. Ion Lights — advanced LED fixtures for flowering and veg, engineered for increased cannabinoid expression, deeper color, and superior canopy development.

— advanced LED fixtures for flowering and veg, engineered for increased cannabinoid expression, deeper color, and superior canopy development. PowerSi — high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality.

— high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality. Dialed In Under Canopy LED lights, Environmental & Fertigation Systems — a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy.

— a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy. The Harvest Company — offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey.

“GrowGeneration’s participation in the Grow Up Conference & Expo supports our strategic focus on driving growth through commercial engagement and proprietary brand adoption,” said Michael Salaman, President of GrowGeneration. “Events like Grow Up allow us to connect directly with high-value operators, showcase our differentiated proprietary product portfolio, and reinforce our position as a leading supplier of scalable, margin-enhancing solutions for the controlled environment agriculture industry.”

For more information on the Grow Up Conference & Expo, visit: https://growupconference.com/vancouver/.

GrowGeneration’s team will be available on-site in Vancouver for meetings with commercial operators, conference attendees, and investors. Appointments may be scheduled in advance. To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list or to schedule a meeting, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

