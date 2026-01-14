Greenleaf Trust Appoints Dan J. Rinzema as President to Support Firm’s Continued Growth

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenleaf Trust National Association announced today that Dan J. Rinzema has been promoted to president of the independent nationally chartered trust bank. Rinzema, who has served as chief client officer since 2014, will assume broader leadership responsibilities supporting the firm’s day-to-day operations and strategic execution.

“Dan is a trusted and respected leader whose insight and integrity have strengthened the entire organization,” said Michael Odar, chief executive officer of Greenleaf Financial Holding Company and Greenleaf Trust. “His leadership has helped shape our client experience and has guided our firm through a period of significant growth, and I am confident he will excel in this new role.”

Odar, who previously held the role of president, will remain chief executive officer and will center his focus on long-term strategy to better serve clients.

Rinzema joined Greenleaf Trust in 2010 and has been a steady contributor to the firm’s client-first culture for more than 15 years. Throughout his tenure, he has ensured the voice of the client is embedded throughout the company and has set high client-centric team standards for fiduciary excellence and proactive care. Known as a servant leader, he mentors team members, partners cross-functionally, drives process improvements, and excels at simplifying complex solutions for clients. He also is a visionary operator and champion of talent development.

“I am honored to serve Greenleaf Trust and our valued clients in this role, and I deeply appreciate the chance to contribute in an expanded capacity,” Rinzema said. “Our work always begins by listening to those that matter most - our clients – so we can continuously improve the ways we serve on their behalf. That commitment remains at the heart of our culture, and I look forward to supporting our teams as we carry that mission forward for generations to come.”

Bill Johnston, founder and chairman of Greenleaf Trust, added: “Dan reflects the very best of Greenleaf Trust. His humility, skill and an unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for clients have earned the trust of our entire firm, and he is well-prepared to help guide the next chapter of our growth.”

Rinzema brings more than two decades of experience in wealth management and fiduciary leadership and holds the CFA®, CFP® and CTFA designations. His background blends deep technical expertise with a commitment to thoughtful, client-centered decision-making. A graduate of Calvin College, he went on to earn an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Iowa and later completed Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business Executive program.

