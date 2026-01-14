SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, Canada, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mar de Plata (“MMP”), it has executed Assignment of Rights Agreements (the “Agreements”) with two residents of Sonora, Mexico (the “Vendors”) to acquire ten (10) mineral concessions along strike and adjacent to the northern and southern boundaries of the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Both Vendors are at arm’s length to the Company and to its associates and affiliates.

Under the agreements, MMP will acquire a 100% interest in an additional 2,574.16 hectares (ha) of mining concessions for total consideration of USD $4.0 million to be paid in installments totalling USD $1.0 million per year over the next four years. In addition, the Company is assuming responsibility for the payment of outstanding mineral concession fees totaling approximately USD $570,000. The purchase consideration does not include the issuance of any securities nor any grant of a royalty interest.

The acquisition significantly expands the Cerro Caliche property to twenty-five (25) contiguous mining concessions covering a total area of 3,924.26 ha, potentially extending known mineralized corridors both to the northwest and the southeast.

Figure 1. Map of Cerro Caliche Project and newly acquired concessions.

Please click here to view image



“We are pleased to have successfully acquired these strategic mining concessions and expand the project’s footprint in Mexico’s top gold-producing state. We believe the acquisition not only increases the project’s exploration potential but may also expand the known mineralized corridors in the northern and southern regions of the property.” commented Sonoro’s President and CEO Kenneth Macleod. Adding “Our primary objective remains initiating production on Cerro Caliche’s central mineralized zones and utilizing generated cashflow for future exploration and potential resource expansion.”

On October 12, 2023, Sonoro filed a Technical Report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico” authored by Micon International Limited, with an effective date of August 28, 2023 (the “PEA”). As discussed in the PEA, Sonoro has acquired historical geological data from prior exploration programs completed at Cerro Caliche, including drilling, rock sampling and soil sampling data from several of the newly acquired concessions.

In 2011, Paget Southern Resources, a Mexican subsidiary of Pembrook Mining Corp., completed seven diamond drill core holes at El Batamote, approximately 300 meters north of the project’s El Rincón-Bellotoso mineralized zone. Drill holes, logs and assays reviewed by the Company’s geologists identified comparable geological characteristics and grades, suggesting structural continuity of the mineralized corridor. Historical mine workings and exploration completed on newly acquired concessions along the project’s southern boundaries also suggest potential continuation of known gold mineralized zones.

The Cerro Caliche gold project is in the final permitting stage for a proposed open-pit, heap leach mining operation. The property hosts a broadly mineralized low-sulphidation epithermal vein structure with over twenty-five (25) northwest-trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface.

In November 2025, Sonoro commenced the preparation of an updated PEA on drilling and assay data completed on approximately 30% of the project’s identified mineralized zones. Sonoro anticipates completing the updated PEA during the first quarter of 2026.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

