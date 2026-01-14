REV Exploration to Acquire Additional Mining Claims in Chibougamau Gold Camp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with an arm’s-length private Quebec-based company (the “Vendor”) to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims and associated rights located in Quebec’s Chibougamau Gold Camp (the “Property”).

The Agreement sets forth the basic terms and conditions upon which the Company and the Vendor will complete the transaction as follows:

REV to provide a cash payment of $150,000 to the Vendor, with $25,000 to be paid as a deposit and the remainder to be paid on closing;

REV to issue $350,000 worth of common shares to the Vendor on closing;

REV to grant a 1.0% NSR in favour of the Vendor.



Closing is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and acceptance of the Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

This latest acquisition of claims, comprising just over 6,700 hectares, will expand the size of REV’s total land package in the Chibougamau Gold Camp to approximately 52,000 hectares or 520 sq. km.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of mostly gold properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chibougamau Gold Camp, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also has a significant equity position in MAX Power Mining Corp. which owns Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 –325 Howe Street,

B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the future business plans of the Company, the use of NSRs, the value of the Property and closing of the transaction. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” “strategy,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions as of the date such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, general business and economic conditions, financial market stability, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, and the Company’s ability to carry out its planned exploration activities.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, or accidents; risks associated with early-stage mineral projects and the absence of mineral resources or reserves defined under NI 43-101 on the JMW Gold Property and the Property; commodity price volatility; changes in financial markets and investor sentiment; general economic, political, and social uncertainties; reliance on key personnel; environmental, permitting, and community risks; and other risks inherent in the mining and exploration industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. REV disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.