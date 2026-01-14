Integer to Showcase Innovations in Neuromodulation, Miniaturized Active Implantable Device Technology During NANS 2026 Annual Meeting

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, will join global medtech leaders and innovators in exhibiting at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas from Jan. 22 – 25, 2026.

At booth #115, Integer will spotlight its latest advancements in neuromodulation and next-generation miniaturized active implantable medical devices (AIMDs). These innovations are designed to accelerate development timelines and reduce risk for medical device companies bringing novel therapies to market.

“Miniaturization is transforming the future of implantable technologies, and we’re proud to partner with customers to make that future a reality,” said Jim Stephens, President, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation. “We invite attendees to visit booth #115 to see how Integer’s expertise – spanning every critical component from high-performance batteries to fully integrated implantable pulse generator and lead systems – can help enable our customers’ innovations.”

Attendees can also explore Integer’s Xcellion® Gen 3 Fast Charge Lithium Ion battery technology, which offers best-in-class runtime and recharges in as little as 30 minutes.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, Integer is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

