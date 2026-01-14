A Warm Winter for Health and Well-being: Beijing Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Launches the "Warm Chrysanthemum, Nourish Winter" Event

Beijing, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the bitter cold of winter, with the north wind bringing warmth, on January 9th, the "Hundred Herbs Reflecting Snow · Twenty-Four Flavors Bookstore" and the "Warm Chrysanthemum, Nourish Winter" charity event officially kicked off at the Beijing Book Building. The event was hosted by the Beijing Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, organized by Beijing Television, and co-organized by the Beijing Book Building.





The event centers around the theme of "Winter Health Preservation" and delivers a range of services, including expert consultations, health education, and cultural creative experiences, directly to the citizens. It serves as a practical implementation of the "Healthy China 2030" strategy, promotes the inheritance and innovative development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and embodies the "integration of TCM into daily life." The event also highlights Beijing's leadership role in public health, showcasing how TCM wisdom can bring warmth and strength during the cold winter months.

With policy support laying a strong foundation, Beijing continues to collaborate and pave the way for new advancements in the field.

At the launch ceremony, Yang Qingling, Party Secretary of Beijing Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, stated that as a top-tier hospital specializing in both traditional Chinese and Western medicine, the hospital always upholds its mission as healthcare providers and practices the development philosophy of "putting people's health at the center." "The purpose of this winter health preservation event is to bring professional medical resources directly to the citizens’ doorsteps. We aim to embrace the concept of 'integrating TCM into daily life' and apply the wisdom of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine to daily health practices. In the future, the hospital will continue to deepen the 'TCM + ' service model, collaborate with more resources, and offer a variety of health activities, extending high-quality, inclusive health services into more areas. This will ensure the advantages of integrated medicine benefit more families and contribute to improving the overall health literacy of the public."

Li Xiuli, Deputy Director and Senior Researcher of the Haidian District Health and Family Planning Commission, delivered a speech: "The 'Healthy China 2030' strategy clearly calls for the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the optimization of health services for all citizens. Winter is a crucial period for preventing and managing chronic diseases and promoting scientific health practices, making the demand particularly urgent. As an important cultural communication platform, the Beijing Book Building provides excellent support for health education. We are able to leverage this advantage to transform TCM knowledge into something tangible and practical for the public, offering a more convenient and considerate path to health services for our citizens."





The event, in collaboration with the Beijing Book Building, created a unique "Books + Health" service scene, integrating high-quality medical resources from both traditional Chinese and Western medicine. A series of services, including health lectures, intangible cultural heritage crafts, and free medical consultations, were offered on-site. The core objective is to drive the "integration of TCM into daily life" through innovative experiences, precisely addressing the public's common health needs, and enabling citizens to easily access professional health knowledge and services amidst a rich cultural atmosphere. This event not only vividly embodies the concept of "TCM in daily life" but also explores new pathways for the high-quality development of regional health services.

Multidimensional Experiences, Close to the People, Health Services Within Reach

Following the opening ceremony, a series of engaging health experience activities began, attracting a large crowd and creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.

At the "Herbal Winter Nourishment" Herbal Identification Area, citizens had the opportunity to closely observe the forms of herbs such as lotus seeds, dried tangerine peel, and cloud fungus, learning about their medicinal properties and effects, and acquiring basic herbal knowledge. In the "Winter Health Issues" Map Area, citizens paused to view and take photos. Through the intuitive maps, they gained a clear understanding of common winter health challenges, such as exercise mistakes, irregular sleep, and improper diet, and easily absorbed practical winter health preservation knowledge.

Fun Interactions + Cultural Creative Experiences: Unlocking Diverse "TCM in Daily Life" Scenarios

In addition to professional medical consultations and health education, the event's fun interactive and cultural creative displays were also a hit, with vibrant examples of "TCM in daily life" on full display.





In the "Handmade Winter Warmth" Cultural Creative Experience Area, a lively queue formed in the front, with both adults and children actively participating. Under the detailed guidance of the staff, they made traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) sachets. The staff patiently answered citizens' questions about the selection of ingredients, daily storage, and usage combinations, allowing everyone to physically embody the concept of health preservation and traditional culture, taking home their unique handmade TCM sachets.

The event organizer explained that the herbal identification, health issue maps, and key health points exhibits would be available daily. To accommodate working professionals, the event will not only be held from Monday to Friday, but will also extend free medical consultations on weekends. Additionally, plans are in place to expand health lectures and guidance services to more settings, ensuring that the concept of "TCM in daily life" benefits more families.

The "TCM + Intangible Cultural Heritage"also attracted much attention, with many citizens stopping to enjoy the exhibits. This event specifically partnered with the national-level intangible cultural heritage brand and renowned Chinese old brand "Yidege," creating an innovative interactive experience that blends traditional Chinese medicine with calligraphy. Citizens had the opportunity to hold a brush and create their own calligraphy, immersing themselves in the harmonious fusion of ink fragrance and herbal aroma, experiencing the beauty of traditional culture and the wisdom of TCM firsthand.

"I got to consult experts for free, make my own sachet, and learn practical health preservation tips—this event is so thoughtful!" Aunt Zhang said with a big smile, holding the sachet she had made. She added that she had arrived early to consult with a respiratory specialist about treating winter coughs. The expert was not only patient but also provided recommendations for medicinal pastes. She then participated in the sachet-making session, where all the ingredients were high-quality, pure Chinese herbs, and the attention to detail was evident. "Health services delivered right to my doorstep, without having to go to the hospital and wait in line. I can play and learn at the same time. I really hope there will be more events like this in the future!"













To appeal to a younger audience, the event not only embraced trendy formats like short videos and challenge topics, but also plans to introduce innovative scenarios such as TCM healing concerts and electronic punk Baduanjin (a traditional Chinese exercise). This will make health preservation culture more engaging for young people.

In terms of local engagement, the event will delve into the traditional winter health wisdom of old Beijing, collaborating with local attractions and community resources to create unique activities like "TCM Citywalk + Market Herbal Food Pairing" and seasonal health programs at scenic spots. These activities aim to bring health content infused with local flavor.

On the diversified collaboration front, the event will partner with Beijing Television and Beijing Time to form a "media + healthcare + culture + community" communication alliance. By leveraging the platform’s full media capabilities, the event will combine online health education videos, offline scenario visits, and targeted community outreach, ensuring that the principles of integrated Chinese and Western medicine reach every household and truly resonate with the public.

In addition, the "Chrysanthemum Warm Winter" Herbal Tea Tasting Area remained filled with warmth. The staff served citizens free warm tea made from ingredients with both medicinal and edible properties, such as chrysanthemum, red dates, and longan. One sip was enough to dispel the cold and moisturize the body, allowing everyone to directly experience the soothing and nourishing power of traditional Chinese medicine through a delightful sensory experience.

The "Warm Chrysanthemum, Nourish Winter" event will run until January 18th. This winter, why not take advantage of the weekend to visit the Beijing Book Building, unlock professional health preservation tips, and bring home the warmth of health from the heart of Beijing!