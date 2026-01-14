Morph Supercharges Institutional Stablecoin Flows with Cobo as First Payment Accelerator Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morph is excited to announce that Cobo, a leading institutional digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider, has joined as one of the inaugural partners in the Morph Payment Accelerator program.

This deepened collaboration builds on our existing integration with Cobo , announced in January 2025, and focuses on routing institutional-grade stablecoin flows through Morph’s payment-optimized Layer 2. Cobo brings a comprehensive suite of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure to Morph, spanning enterprise-grade Custodial Wallets, Multi-Party Computation (MPC) Wallets and Wallet-as-a-Service with support for more than 80 blockchains. Backed by deep expertise in cross-border payouts and high-frequency settlements, and with an established operational footprint across the globe with a strong presence in APAC markets, Cobo is a natural first partner to help scale institutional volume on Morph.

Introducing the Morph Payment Accelerator

To accelerate the shift toward onchain payments at global scale, Morph recently announced the $150 million Morph Payment Accelerator , powered by the BGB ecosystem.

The Payment Accelerator is a performance-based incentive program designed for payment companies, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers building real-world payment products. It rewards partners for bringing meaningful, verified stablecoin payment volume onto Morph mainnet, creating a transparent model where incentives scale directly with onchain activity. The program targets high-impact Network Verticals including crypto cards and digital issuing, cross-border remittance, and payment gateways, helping partners unlock lower costs, instant settlement, and programmable features.

A Shared Vision for Borderless Finance

Institutions are increasingly turning to stablecoins for treasury management, payroll, remittances, and merchant settlements. With stablecoin transaction volumes already surpassing traditional networks and projected to reach trillions more in the coming years, the need for fast, secure, and cost-effective rails has never been greater.

By routing more institutional stablecoin flows through Morph, Cobo’s clients, ranging from exchanges and payment providers to enterprises, will benefit from lower effective costs, faster execution, and seamless multi-chain interoperability.

This partnership underscores Morph’s growing role as the settlement layer for global onchain payments,

We’re proud to welcome Cobo as one of the inaugural Morph Payment Accelerator partners and look forward to sharing updates as institutional stablecoin activity ramps up in the months ahead.

The future of money movement is onchain.

Media Contact:

Andrew Azarias

andrew.azarias@morphl2.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2416a1b5-09cc-48ae-aaf9-03fe7708e08b