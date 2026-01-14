VivoPower to Open Dublin Office, Appoints Shane Whelan to Global Advisory Council to Leverage Hyperscaler Relationships and Build Sovereign AI Data Center Business

Based in Dublin, Mr. Whelan is one of Europe’s leading real estate and infrastructure asset developers

He has multi-decade relationships with hyperscalers, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon

Development portfolio exceeds $2 billion in gross development value, spanning 3.5 million square feet

Mr. Whelan will establish a Dublin office for VivoPower as it scales up its Sovereign AI data center infrastructure business, further advancing its Power -to-X strategy

LONDON, UK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Whelan to its Global Advisory Council. Mr. Whelan is a highly experienced real estate and infrastructure asset developer who has multi-decade relationships with data center operators as well as hyperscalers, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, amongst others.

Mr. Whelan’s development portfolio exceeds 3.5 million square feet of real estate and infrastructure assets across the EU and UK, with a gross development value in excess of $2 billion.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shane to our Global Advisory Council. Given his extensive experience and relationships with hyperscalers, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, as well as data center operators, he will be invaluable as we scale up our AI data center infrastructure business globally. Importantly, he will advise us as we establish our Dublin office and build up a high caliber and high tempo team there.”

Shane Whelan said: “Having worked behind the scenes with Kevin and his team, I am very pleased to be joining VivoPower and am confident that we will scale up the most trusted independent sovereign AI data center infrastructure and real estate group globally. Dublin is an important market for data center infrastructure talent, and we will be recruiting experienced and committed development management, technical delivery, and operational execution personnel.”

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation. Across Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, VivoPower has assembled a platform encompassing power-to-x, digital infrastructure, compute, mobility and digital assets, with a core focus on the highest-return Power-to-X opportunity: Sovereign AI computing. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower focused on XRPL-based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens.

