MANTECH’s Brandy Durham Announced as Chief Data and AI Officer

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of cyber, AI and other mission-critical technology solutions, today announced that Brandy Durham has been named Chief Data and AI Officer. Durham leads MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice, which harnesses the power of AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to solve complex national security, defense and commercial challenges. “Since joining MANTECH, Brandy has built MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice into a premier center-of-excellence,” said MANTECH Chief Growth Officer Joe Cubba. “She has assembled a world-class team with deep understanding of our clients’ missions and the expertise to turn data and AI into real, operational results.”

The announcement comes after a year of significant expansion in MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice, including major investments, partnerships and mission deployments:

Elder Research Acquisition: MANTECH acquired Elder Research, a trusted provider of AI and data science solutions, applications and training for Fortune 500 and U.S. government clients.

MANTECH acquired Elder Research, a trusted provider of AI and data science solutions, applications and training for Fortune 500 and U.S. government clients. AI Implementations for Defense Missions : MANTECH announced a teaming agreement with Lockheed Martin to integrate AI-driven sustainment solutions into the U.S. combat aircraft fleet, increasing aircraft availability and mission reliability.

: MANTECH announced a teaming agreement with Lockheed Martin to integrate AI-driven sustainment solutions into the U.S. combat aircraft fleet, increasing aircraft availability and mission reliability. Oracle Partnership: MANTECH announced a new partnership that paired its Data and AI expertise with Oracle’s data security, cloud and AI expertise, to empower government clients to run mission-critical AI workloads at top performance and security levels.

MANTECH announced a new partnership that paired its Data and AI expertise with Oracle’s data security, cloud and AI expertise, to empower government clients to run mission-critical AI workloads at top performance and security levels. Agentic AI for the U.S. Air Force: MANTECH deployed AI and agentic flows in a pilot program for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to provide faster construction requirement development with greater accuracy and efficiency while reducing tedious tasks, all to accelerate the production pipeline for $112 billion of Department of the Air Force construction projects.

MANTECH deployed AI and agentic flows in a pilot program for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to provide faster construction requirement development with greater accuracy and efficiency while reducing tedious tasks, all to accelerate the production pipeline for $112 billion of Department of the Air Force construction projects. Mission Analytics for DHS: MANTECH continues its key role in supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and law enforcement agencies by helping implement machine learning, AI and risk-based analytics that enhance border security.





“Our growth reflects the strength of our people and the trust our clients place in us,” said Durham. “Our Data and AI Practice is doing more than experimenting; we’re putting it to work. Our team is delivering decision advantage where it matters most, across national security and commercial missions.”

MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice’s elite team of data and AI experts, vendor-agnostic approach and innovative partner ecosystem combine to provide state-of-the-art solutions that turn diverse data into informed and actionable decisions.

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at www.mantech.com.

