Airia Launches AI Governance Capabilities, Complimenting Comprehensive Enterprise AI Management Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the leading enterprise AI platform, today announced the launch of its AI Governance product, the third pillar of its comprehensive enterprise AI management ecosystem. The new offering joins Airia’s established AI Security and Agent Orchestration capabilities to provide enterprises with end-to-end visibility, control, and compliance across their AI deployments.

The AI Governance capabilities address a critical market need as enterprises struggle to maintain accountability and regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex AI landscape. While security measures protect against external threats, governance ensures AI systems operate responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI Framework, and ISO 42001 standards.

The Governance Gap in Enterprise AI

According to Senior Director Analyst, Anushree Verma, Gartner predicts , “Over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027, due to escalating costs, unclear business value or inadequate risk controls.” The challenge extends beyond traditional security concerns—enterprises need comprehensive oversight of AI behavior, decision-making processes, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

“Security asks: Can someone break in? Governance asks: Can we stand behind what this AI does—today and six months from now?” said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. “As AI systems become more autonomous and pervasive in business operations, enterprises need more than just protective barriers. They need continuous oversight, accountability frameworks, and the ability to demonstrate compliance with rapidly evolving regulations.”

Leveraging Deep GRC Expertise

Airia’s entrance into AI governance is powered by the team’s extensive background in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platforms. Much of Airia’s leadership team, including CEO Kevin Kiley, were part of the early leadership at OneTrust, the industry-leading GRC platform that grew from startup to one of the most well-known names in GRC.

“This isn’t our first time building governance infrastructure for emerging technologies,” noted Kiley. “Our team has guided enterprises through previous technological shifts and regulatory landscapes. We understand that governance isn’t just about checking compliance boxes—it’s about enabling innovation while maintaining trust and accountability.”

Key Platform Capabilities

The new AI Governance platform includes:

Governance Dashboard : Visibility into AI governance performance across agents, models, and data sources

: Visibility into AI governance performance across agents, models, and data sources Agent and Model Registry : Centralized system of record for all AI agents with ownership tracking, compliance monitoring, and risk classification

: Centralized system of record for all AI agents with ownership tracking, compliance monitoring, and risk classification Model Repository : Comprehensive model inventory with metadata management, version control, and audit trails

: Comprehensive model inventory with metadata management, version control, and audit trails Compliance Automation : Streamlined reporting and assessment tools for regulatory requirements

: Streamlined reporting and assessment tools for regulatory requirements Risk Assessment Tools: Automated risk classification and continuous monitoring capabilities



Integration with Existing Airia Ecosystem

The AI Governance product integrates with Airia’s existing AI Security and Agent Orchestration offerings, creating a unified enterprise AI management platform. This integration ensures that security measures, governance policies, and orchestration work together rather than as separate, disconnected tools.

The platform’s model-agnostic architecture supports integration with leading AI providers while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance standards. Organizations can implement governance frameworks regardless of their underlying AI infrastructure choices.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com .