Statement from Unity Consortium on Announced Changes to the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Consortium recognizes that recent changes to the U.S. childhood and adolescent immunization schedule may raise questions for parents, adolescents, and young adults—especially at a time when families are navigating an increasingly complex health information environment. As an organization dedicated to adolescent immunization, we want to provide clear, consistent guidance based on established science and our deep commitment to keeping adolescents, families and communities healthy.

The risk of vaccine-preventable diseases remains real and adolescence is a pivotal time for prevention. Vaccines recommended during the teen and young adult years help protect against serious diseases including HPV-related cancers, meningitis and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) when increased social interaction, school, sports, work, and travel raise the risk of exposure.

We want adolescents, young adults and parents to know that vaccines are the safest way to protect from illness, and are widely recognized as one of the greatest public health achievements of all time. Based on this knowledge, families should feel empowered to make the choice that’s right for them. They should also look to their healthcare providers for guidance that’s rooted in decades of scientific research. Families can trust their healthcare providers to act in the best interest of their patients.

Unity encourages parents, adolescents, and young adults to talk openly with their healthcare providers, ask questions, and discuss what prevention looks like for them today and in the future. We also call on healthcare providers to speak up—now more than ever—to reinforce the value of vaccination, address families’ questions with clarity and compassion, and ensure adolescents take advantage of this critical opportunity for protection. The healthcare provider voice has never been more important, and we urge providers to join us in spreading accurate vaccine information and ensuring continued protection for our youth.

Together, through informed conversations and evidence-based care, we can safeguard young people’s health today and into the future.

Visit unity4teenvax.org for more resources and information.

Contact:

Patty Caballero

Unity Consortium

973-348-5055

patty@unity4teenvax.org