Emergent BioSolutions Receives U.S. FDA Approval on Supplemental New Drug Application for NARCAN® Nasal Spray to be Packaged in a New Carrying Case, Making Life-Saving Naloxone More Accessible for Everyday Preparedness

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emergent BioSolutions announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for over-the-counter (OTC) NARCAN® Nasal Spray to be packaged in a new carrying case, which includes two blister packs, each enclosed with Quick Start Guide. This new packaging option is designed to be easy to carry, compact, discreet and durable, with the goal of integrating seamlessly into daily life to help encourage individuals to have life-saving NARCAN® Nasal Spray readily available during an opioid emergency.

Consumer insights reinforce the critical need for this solution. A recent survey by Emergent indicated that 74 percent of consumers prefer a discreet carrying case over standard packaging. Among college students — a population identified as one of the highest-risk groups for opioid misuse — this preference rises to 81 percent, highlighting the demand for solutions that align with their lifestyle and increase the likelihood of carrying naloxone.1

“Every second counts in an opioid emergency, and our mission at Emergent is to ensure that life-saving tools like OTC NARCAN® Nasal Spray are readily available, easily accessible and are second nature to carry,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs at Emergent. “In response to the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, we believe this new carrying case is an additional option for our customers and consumers to acquire, while encouraging preparedness and expanding accessibility to help save lives.”

During an opioid overdose emergency, OTC NARCAN® Nasal Spray can help save lives. However, everyday carry of the medication remains low, with only 10 percent of the general consumer population carrying it. 2 The NARCAN® Nasal Spray carrying case contains two doses of NARCAN® Nasal Spray within their original blister packaging, to help ensure reliability and readiness. Its design prioritizes discretion and portability, helping to reduce the stigma often associated with carrying naloxone and potentially increasing the chances of its use in emergencies. The NARCAN® carrying case will be made available soon to purchase for consumers nationwide at select retailers and online, as well as public interest customers through NARCANDirect®, Emergent’s proprietary ordering and distribution platform.

Since the prescription launch of NARCAN® Nasal Spray in 2016, more than 85 million doses have been distributed across the U.S. and Canada. Visit NARCAN.com and ReadytoRescue.com to learn more.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we have prepared those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

