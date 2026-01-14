Scality appoints former French Armed Forces Major General Laurent Boïté to strengthen customer excellence in the AI era

PARIS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced the appointment of Major General Laurent Boïté as Senior Vice President and member of the executive leadership team. Previously a Major General in the French Air and Space Force and most recently responsible for the digital strategy of the French Armed Forces, he transitioned from military service at the end of December 2025 to pursue a career in the private sector.

Over a 36-year career in the French Armed Forces, Boïté held multiple senior command and leadership roles in critical environments in France and abroad, leading organizations ranging from 100 to more than 6,000 personnel. Formerly second-in-command of French Special Operations (COS), he also led French Forces stationed in Djibouti (FFDj) from 2022 to 2024, where he notably oversaw the evacuation of French nationals from Sudan (Operation Sagittaire).

A graduate of the French War College and trained engineer (aeronautics and nuclear), Boïté also served as deputy director for Africa operations at the Joint Staff between 2011 and 2013. His career has been marked by the successful execution of large-scale transformations involving human, technological, and operational dimensions. Among other major projects, he oversaw the migration of 10,000 personnel and the management of the new Ministry of Armed Forces headquarters in 2015, working closely with major industrial partners including Thales, Bouygues and Sodexo.

Most recently, Boïté served as head of digital strategy for the French Armed Forces, effectively acting as Global CIO, overseeing 14 IT directorates, several hundred critical systems, and annual OPEX and CAPEX budgets totaling several hundred million euros. His priorities included cybersecurity, data sovereignty, inter-service and international interoperability (NATO, EU), and the adoption of artificial intelligence to modernize mission-critical functions (HR, maintenance, storage, operations, and more).

At Scality, Boïté will lead the global Customer Success organization, with a mandate to strengthen operational excellence, business impact, and the adoption of breakthrough technologies, especially AI, among customers who operate under the highest standards of availability, resilience, and data security.

“Laurent’s background is unique, demanding, and deeply aligned with Scality’s DNA. He has operated in environments where availability must be assured, where security and sovereignty are table stakes, and delivering results are key. His experience driving digital transformation at national scale, combined with an exceptional operational culture, is a major asset for our customers. I’m thrilled to welcome him to Scality’s leadership team,” said Jérôme Lecat, CEO of Scality.

“I come from special operations, where the motto is ‘do things differently.’ Joining Scality allows me to continue that mission in a different way, supporting a French technology leader that secures data with absolute rigor: 100% availability, 0% downtime and a category leading NPS score of 85. Customer Success is a natural extension for me — listening to the field, aligning immediately with mission impact, and helping organizations adopt AI rapidly and sovereignly,” said Laurent Boïté, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success at Scality.

With this appointment, Scality underscores its commitment to bringing expertise from the world’s most critical environments to its customers, where resilience, reliability, and trust are operational imperatives.

