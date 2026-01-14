Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (“QEP” or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 3, 2026. This dividend reflects QEP’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products sold through home improvement retailers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brands including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional operations in the United States, Canada and Asia. Additional information is available at www.qepcorporate.com.

