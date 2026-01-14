EMJX CEO Eric Jackson to Host Fireside Chat on EMJX Treasury OS Strategy and Governance on January 22nd

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") and EMJ Crypto Technologies (“EMJX”), a digital-asset treasury operating platform with which the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement, today announced that EMJX Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Jackson will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the discussion, Mr. Jackson will outline EMJX’s treasury operating system architecture, governance-first design principles, and approach to disciplined capital allocation across varying digital-asset market environments. A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Format: Live virtual webinar

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G1QBimEOR5-HtPHMI_pOGQ#/registration

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.



About EMJX

EMJX is a Gen2 digital-asset treasury operating system designed to manage multi-asset digital holdings using quantitative models, artificial intelligence, and systematic risk controls. The platform emphasizes transparency, governance, and disciplined capital allocation across varying market environments. For more information, please visit www.emjx.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

valter@kcsa.com