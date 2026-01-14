Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) CEO to Speak to Global Leaders about Future of Advanced Optics

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology products to defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer end-market leaders, today announced its Chairman and CEO shall speak at the upcoming Optica Industry Summit on Advanced Optics , co-hosted by Optica and Corning Inc.

The summit, taking place March 24–25, 2026, at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York, brings together global industry leaders to discuss the macro-scale optical products and the emergence of nano-scale compact, scalable solutions defined by wave principles.

Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and Delivery, said, " Syntec Optics will participate in the conversation to shape the future. Our Chairman and CEO shall present during Session 2: "Manufacturing Across Scales ," scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at 11:15 AM.

As nano-engineered wave optics emerge from ray-based designs, manufacturers face a critical challenge: bridging macro-scale production with nano-scale precision. Global experts will gather to explore how established methods—such as molding, replication, and laser processing—can be adapted and integrated with wafer-level production to enable the next generation of optical systems.

"We are at a pivotal moment where the boundaries between macro-optics and nano-optics are blurring," said Joel Lawther, Sr. Program Engineer, Syntec Optics. "For mass adoption of advanced optical systems in consumer electronics, defense, and healthcare, we must master the convergence of these manufacturing worlds. Syntec Optics can share how we are leveraging over two decades of horizontal and vertical integration to provide scalability solutions."

The summit is an exclusive event connecting developers and end users from sectors including space, automotive, and semiconductor lithography. It aims to clarify adoption barriers for novel optical technologies such as diffractive optical elements (DOEs), metamaterials, and micro-structured surfaces.

Syntec's Chairman and CEO delivered the keynote address in 2024 on the future of optics and photonics to global leaders in Malaga, Spain. He spoke about the emergence of photonics integrated circuits and how optics supports the deployment of many next-generation technologies, including Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add more product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communication, lightweight night vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com .

About Optica

Optica (formerly OSA), Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide, is the society dedicated to promoting the generation, application, archiving, and dissemination of knowledge in the field. Founded in 1916, it is the leading organization for scientists, engineers, business professionals, students, and others interested in the science of light.

