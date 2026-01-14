Q.E.P. CO., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on November 30, 2025.

Net Sales

Net sales for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $178.3 million, compared to $187.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $8.9 million, or 4.7%. Net sales for the third quarter were $59.1 million, compared to $61.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million or 3.2%.   The decrease reflects continued pressure on home improvement spending amid economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $63.6 million, compared to $66.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 4.4%. Third quarter gross profit was $20.3 million, compared to $21.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6.4%.

Gross margin for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 35.7% and 34.4%, respectively, compared to 35.5% in each of the corresponding periods of fiscal 2025. Third quarter gross margin reflects the impact of recent tariff increases that were partially offset in prior periods by the sale of inventory purchased before the tariffs were implemented.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses totaled $48.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and $15.9 million for the third quarter, representing 27.3% and 26.8% of net sales, respectively. This compares to operating expenses of $50.0 million and $15.5 million, or 26.7% and 25.5% of net sales, respectively, in the comparable fiscal 2025 periods. The change reflects lower variable freight costs, partially offset by higher personnel-related expenses supporting selling and marketing initiatives.

Interest Income and Taxes

Interest income from invested cash totaled $0.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and $0.2 million for the third quarter, relatively unchanged from the comparable fiscal 2025 periods.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 26.0% for both the first nine months and third quarter periods, compared to 28.0% in the corresponding fiscal 2025 periods.

Net Income

Net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $11.5 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was $3.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $16.0 million, or 9.0% of net sales, compared to $17.5 million, or 9.4% in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million, or 8.3% of net sales, compared to $6.5 million, or 10.6% in the prior-year quarter.

  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024
         
Net income from continuing operations$3,469  $4,606  $11,451  $12,341 
         
Add:Interest (income) expense, net (237)  (246)  (654)  (652)
 Provision for income taxes 1,219   1,784   4,023   4,787 
 Depreciation and amortization 453   349   1,260   1,035 
 Gain on sale of busniess -   -   (71)  - 
EBITDA, as adjusted$4,904  $6,493  $16,009  $17,511 
         

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $15.8 million, compared to $16.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. The change primarily reflects current-year payments to suppliers related to inventory built in the prior year in anticipation of tariff implementation.  

During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, cash provided by operations, together with proceeds from the sale of a business, was used to fund capital expenditures, repurchase shares of common stock, and return capital to stockholders through dividends. During the comparable fiscal 2025 period, cash provided by operations and proceeds from the sale of businesses were used to fund capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, and to increase cash balances.

As of November 30, 2025, working capital was $71.3 million, compared to $67.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt, totaled $36.1 million, compared to $28.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Management Commentary

“In light of the current consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing, I am very proud of the QEP Team for delivering such strong performance in a difficult environment. Our balance sheet remains strong, as is our commitment to returning capital to stockholders,” said Len Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to adhere to our plan for long-term Pro-share growth. The investments we've made consistently over the last several years have strengthened our distinct competitive advantages and position us well to do just that. I would like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication."

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products sold through home improvement retailers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brands including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional operations in the United States, Canada and Asia. Additional information is available at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding (a) pending legal proceedings and/or administrative matters, (b) exposure of the Company to significant fines and penalties if the Company fails to comply with certain environmental laws or approval requirements and (c) the inability to obtain components and products as required or to develop alternative sources, if and as required in the future and (ii) statements under the section titled “Competitive Business Conditions, the Issuer’s Competitive Position in the Industry, and Methods of Competition.” Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the following: challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns, and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, including as a result of (A) the imposition and changes to tariffs, including the effects of tariffs on goods imported from China and Vietnam, which countries the Company relies on for the manufacturing and importation of many of the Company’s flooring installation tool products and related accessories, and tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, (B) trade policies affecting macroeconomic conditions and/or (C) retaliatory trade actions taken by global trading partners. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

  
-Financial Information Follows-
 
  
  
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(In thousands except per share data) 
(Unaudited) 
         
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
 November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 
  2025   2024  2025   2024 
         
Net sales$59,099  $61,061 $178,290  $187,145 
Cost of goods sold 38,788   39,370  114,710   120,662 
Gross profit 20,311   21,691  63,580   66,483 
         
Operating expenses:        
Shipping 6,413   6,381  19,941   20,370 
General and administrative 6,031   5,788  18,209   19,024 
Selling and marketing 3,526   3,349  10,883   10,533 
Other (income) expense, net (110)  29  (273)  80 
Total operating expenses 15,860   15,547  48,760   50,007 
         
Operating income 4,451   6,144  14,820   16,476 
         
Interest income (expense), net 237   246  654   652 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 4,688   6,390  15,474   17,128 
         
Provision for income taxes 1,219   1,784  4,023   4,787 
         
Net income from continuing operations operations 3,469   4,606  11,451   12,341 
         
Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax -   50  300   588 
         
Net income$3,469  $4,656 $11,751  $12,929 
         
Basic earnings per share:        
From continuing operations 1.08   1.40  3.53   3.75 
From discontinued operations -   0.02  0.09   0.18 
Basic earnings per share 1.08   1.42  3.62   3.93 
         
Diluted earnings per share:        
From continuing operations 1.08   1.40  3.53   3.74 
From discontinued operations -   0.02  0.09   0.18 
Diluted earnings per share 1.08   1.42  3.62   3.92 
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic 3,219   3,276  3,243   3,292 
Diluted 3,219   3,276  3,243   3,297 
         


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par values)
    
 November 30, 2025 February 28, 2025
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
ASSETS   
Cash$36,144  $28,552 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $76 and   
$221 at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively 27,988   31,752 
Inventories, net 34,157   36,595 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,920   2,781 
Prepaid income taxes 777   1,544 
Current assets 100,986   101,224 
    
Property and equipment, net 14,372   13,044 
Right of use operating lease assets 20,117   21,520 
Deferred income taxes, net 1,996   1,996 
Intangibles, net -   1 
Other assets 412   489 
Total assets$137,883  $138,274 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Trade accounts payable$12,030  $15,569 
Accrued liabilities 14,752   15,251 
Current operating lease liabilities 2,862   2,887 
Lines of credit 50   105 
Current maturities of debt 13   9 
Current liabilities 29,707   33,821 
    
Long term debt 10   10 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 19,498   21,084 
Other long term liabilities 400   427 
Total liabilities 49,615   55,342 
    
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares   
issued and outstanding at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025 -   - 
respectively   
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;   
4,005 shares issued: 3,135 and 3,255 shares outstanding at   
November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively 4   4 
Additional paid-in capital 10,361   10,361 
Retained earnings 95,347   85,544 
Treasury stock, 870 and 750 shares held at cost at November 30, 2025   
and February 28, 2025, respectively (14,974)  (10,377)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,470)  (2,600)
Shareholders' equity 88,268   82,932 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$137,883  $138,274 
    


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 For the Nine Months Ended
 November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024
    
Operating activities:   
Net income$11,751  $12,929 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 1,260   1,035 
Gain on disposal of businesses (476)  (547)
Gain on sale of property (3)  (1)
Impairment of right of use operating lease asset -   116 
Impairment of long-lived asset -   85 
Other non-cash adjustments (147)  174 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 2,652   997 
Inventories 2,532   (3,953)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,203   2,667 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,974)  2,582 
Net cash provided by operating activities 15,798   16,084 
    
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (2,567)  (3,380)
Proceeds from sale of businesses 1,023   4,890 
Proceeds from sale of property 3   1 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,541)  1,511 
    
Financing activities:   
Net repayments under lines of credit (59)  (531)
Repurchase of equity-based awards -   (1,540)
Purchase of treasury stock (4,634)  (433)
Principal payments on finance leases (7)  (80)
Dividends paid (1,948)  (3,269)
Net cash used in financing activities (6,648)  (5,853)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (17)  (9)
    
Net increase in cash 7,592   11,733 
Cash at beginning of period 28,552   22,369 
Cash at end of period$36,144  $34,102 
    


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except shares data)
(Unaudited)
                   
The following table shows the changes in the shareholder's equity for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 and 2024.
               Accumulated  
           Other  Total
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive  Shareholders'
 Shares Amount Shares AmountCapital Earnings Stock Income  Equity
                   
Balance at February 29, 2024- $- 4,005,370 $4 $11,901  $73,211  $(9,517)$(2,969) $72,630 
Net income           12,929        12,929 
Unrealized currency translation adjustments              (168)   (168)
Repurchase of equity-based awards         (1,540)         (1,540)
Purchase of treasury stock             (491)     (491)
Dividends paid           (3,269)       (3,269)
Balance at November 30, 2024- $- 4,005,370-$4 $10,361  $82,871  $(10,008) $(3,137) $80,091 
                   
               Accumulated  
           Other  Total
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive  Shareholders'
 Shares Amount Shares AmountCapital Earnings Stock Income  Equity
                   
Balance at February 28, 2025- $- 4,005,370 $4 $10,361  $85,544  $(10,377) $(2,600) $82,932 
Net income           11,751        11,751 
Unrealized currency translation adjustments              130    130 
Purchase of treasury stock             (4,597)     (4,597)
Dividends paid           (1,948)       (1,948)
Balance at November 30, 2025- $- 4,005,370 $4 $10,361  $95,347  $(14,974) $(2,470) $88,268 
                   


