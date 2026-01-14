Stead Impact Ventures Leads $15M Series A to Support MedWatch Technologies’ Mission to Advance Metabolic Wellness Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedWatch Technologies today announced that Stead Impact Ventures has committed to lead its $15M Series A financing, supporting the company’s mission to advance metabolic wellness through the development of a non-invasive biosensor for glucose-related insight and an integrated lifestyle coaching platform (currently under development).

MedWatch has achieved key technical milestones in the development of its proprietary biosensing technology and is preparing for the next phase of internal testing and commercialization strategy. The lead investment is intended to support continued platform development, technology evaluation, and operational readiness.

In connection with the financing, MedWatch has also completed the acquisition of Sensable Health, a portfolio company of Stead Impact Ventures, whose metabolic wellness and coaching app aligns with MedWatch’s platform vision.

Aidan Thompson, CCO at Stead Impact Ventures, will join MedWatch Technologies’ Board of Directors, working with the leadership team to support strategic planning, platform integration, and long-term growth.

“This partnership represents an important step forward,” said Sam Zaidspiner, CEO of MedWatch Technologies. “Stead Impact Ventures brings experience in supporting health-focused technologies, and the addition of Sensable Health supports our efforts to develop personalized lifestyle insight tools designed to support health awareness.”

“This strategic partnership reflects our shared focus on metabolic wellness,” said Tiffani Shaw, CEO of Stead Impact Ventures. “We look forward to supporting the MedWatch team as they continue to develop the wellness-focused platform.”

For general company information about Stead Impact Ventures, visit https://steadimpact.com/

For general company information about Sensable Health, visit http://sensablehealth.net

For general company information on MedWatch Technologies and media inquiries, contact info@medwatchtech.com

The products described are currently in development and are intended for wellness and informational purposes only. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and have not been reviewed or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.