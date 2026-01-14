$890 Mn Cricket Analysis Software Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cricket Analysis Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The cricket analysis software market has experienced significant growth, with its value rising from $0.47 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $0.53 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This increase is driven by rising investments in professional cricket leagues, the commercialization of sports events, heightened focus on player fitness and performance optimization, increasing demand for data-driven player selection, expansion of cricket tournaments in emerging nations, and the growing popularity of fantasy sports and online cricket platforms.

Looking ahead, the cricket analysis software market is expected to soar, reaching $0.89 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.6%. This growth is fueled by the growing adoption of data-driven decision-making in team management, increased sponsorship and broadcasting revenues, a focus on youth training, international collaborations for sports analytics, grassroots cricket development initiatives, and investments in the modernization of sports infrastructure. Notable trends include technological advancements in real-time match analytics, predictive performance modeling, integrated video and data visualization platforms, cloud-based performance tracking systems, wearable sensor data integration, and AI-driven match strategy tools.

The popularity of T20 leagues and international tournaments will further propel the market's expansion. The growth of these short-format competitions is supported by digital streaming platforms that enhance accessibility to global audiences. Cricket analysis software boosts the attractiveness of these events by offering real-time insights, advanced analytics, and data-driven storytelling. For instance, in June 2024, the ICC reported significant growth in USA-based users during the Men's T20 World Cup, indicating increased global fan engagement and a subsequent demand for cricket analysis software.

Key players in the cricket analysis software market are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve real-time insights, performance evaluation, and decision-making. Examples include CricViz Ltd.'s AI Commentary Service, which enhances live matches with natural-language commentary and analytics using proprietary metrics that offer deeper insights. Partnerships, such as that between CricViz and Star Sports, showcase the integration of predictive models and interactive visualizations to enrich viewing experiences and provide actionable performance insights.

The major companies dominating this market include Sony Group Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform Group Limited, Hudl Inc., Genius Sports Group Limited, and Catapult Group International Ltd., among others. North America held the largest market share in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Despite the positive market outlook, the sector faces challenges such as international trade tensions, which have escalated costs for sports equipment imports, impacting manufacturers and retailers. To adapt, the industry is exploring alternative sourcing strategies and advocating for tariff exemptions to mitigate these challenges.

The current research report provides comprehensive market statistics, trends, and competitive insights, with in-depth analysis designed to equip stakeholders with the data they need to navigate the evolving cricket analysis software landscape effectively.

Markets Covered: Components: Software; Services. Product Types: Performance Analysis, Player Analytics, Team Management, Match Simulation Software. Technology: AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, Augmented Reality. Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise. End Users: Professional and Amateur Teams, Sports Academies.

Subsegments: Software types include: Performance Analysis, Video Analysis, Data Management, Match Simulation, Player Tracking, Statistical Analysis. Services encompass: Implementation, Consulting, Training and Support, Data Integration, Maintenance, Upgradation, Managed Analytics.

Leading Companies: Major industry players such as Sony Group Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Stats Perform, Hudl, Genius Sports, and others are profiled.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global



