$3.79 Bn Security Guard Management Software Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Guard Management Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The security guard management software market has been experiencing unprecedented growth, achieving remarkable milestones and showcasing promising trajectories. From a substantial market size of $1.93 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $2.21 billion in 2025, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. Motivating this surge are factors such as the accelerating demand for commercial security, rising urban crime rates, and a significant shift towards digital guard tracking systems, complemented by the expansion of private security agencies and heightened necessity for real-time reporting.

Forecasts reveal that the market will soar to $3.79 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4%. This anticipated growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based security guard software, AI-integrated guard management platforms, and predictive threat analytics. Noteworthy trends include advancements in smart guard wearable technology, autonomous patrol robotics, and AI-driven anomaly detection systems. The focus on remote surveillance operations further reinforces this growth trajectory.

The demand for real-time security operations is pivotal to market expansion. Heightened instantaneous threat visibility requirements propel this demand, necessitating immediate detection and response to minimize security breaches. By enabling live monitoring, guard activity tracking, automated alerts, and centralized communication, security guard management software effectively addresses these needs, facilitating rapid decision-making. The reported 48 active shooter incidents in 2023 by the FBI underscores the software's importance in enhancing situational awareness and emergency responsiveness.

Key companies are leveraging technological innovations to differentiate in this evolving sector. Integrated security operations command centers utilizing AI-driven analytics and VMS/ACS integrations are gaining traction. These platforms consolidate multiple systems, streamline alerts, and automate workflows, providing guards with immediate intelligence for swift action. A notable example is TrackTik Software Inc.'s 2025 launch of the TrackTik Command Center, a centralized interface integrating alerts, patrol tracking, and vendor management.

Strategic acquisitions, such as Honeywell International Inc.'s purchase of Carrier Global Corporation's Global Access Solutions in 2024, signal strong positioning moves within the market. This acquisition aims to enhance Honeywell's cloud-based access control and security solutions, solidifying its foothold in digital security and building automation.

Major players shaping the market landscape include BCS, Trackforce Valiant, Connecteam, TrackTik, GuardsPro, Celayix, CSA360, and many others. Currently, North America leads the market, although Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report covers global regions, including Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Economic challenges, particularly the U.S. tariffs in 2025, influence the market by impacting the information technology sector, including hardware manufacturing and software deployment. In response, companies are driving investments towards domestic production, supplier diversification, and AI-driven automation to overcome these hurdles.

The market report offers extensive insights into market trends, size, segment analysis, and strategic opportunities, essential for thriving in the security guard management software industry. This in-depth analysis provides a panoramic view of the current and future market scenarios, empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence to navigate this dynamic business landscape.

Report Scope:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Application: Patrol Management; Task Scheduling; GPS Tracking; Route Optimization; and more.

Vertical: BFSI; Commercial Buildings; Industrial; Residential Complexes; Healthcare; Public Sector; Transportation; Logistics; and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BCS

Trackforce Valiant

Connecteam

TrackTik

GuardsPro

QuicSolv

Celayix

CSA360

10-8 Systems

GuardMetrics

mobohubb

Novagems Inc

OfficerReports

Pancomp International Oy

Terracom S.A

UNIGUARD SECURITY LTD

Destiny Software

Securecy

Bannerman

Lyconic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p730iw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment