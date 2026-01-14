Tackling the Global "Compute Shortage": 3 E Network Technology Unveils a Next-Gen AI Data Center Solution

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the core technical architecture of its high-performance AI data center project, following the signing of a land lease agreement with the City of Mikkeli in Finland in December 2025. 3 E Network aims to provide competitive computing services to global customers, leveraging its unique technological advantages.

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has revealed critical limitations in traditional data center architectures, particularly under high-intensity workloads such as large-scale model training, inference, and AI-driven applications. In response to these challenges, 3 E Network aims to redefine the standards for computing infrastructure in the AI era. Leveraging its strategic vision and technical expertise in energy investment, the Company is developing an integrated AI data center solution that combines both software and hardware capabilities.

Core Infrastructure Philosophy: Reshaping the Compute Foundation

Modular Design: Rapid Deployment

Traditional data center construction is often an 18-month-plus endeavor, involving complex design, construction, and commissioning phases. 3 E Network has adopted a modular design concept, decomposing the entire AI data center into prefabricated and interchangeable standard units. From power distribution, IT equipment to cooling and networking units, all modules are prefabricated and tested off-site before being shipped for rapid on-site assembly. This "Plug-and-Play" design not only significantly shortens the deployment timeline, but also offers unparalleled flexibility. The update or replacement of any single module can be performed without impacting the overall system's operation, enabling truly seamless, zero-downtime upgrades and expansion.

AI High-Density Computing: Advanced Performance

Facing the extreme requirements of AI workloads for computing power, the rack power density of traditional data centers (typically 3-5kW) is insufficient to meet the high energy demands of AI clusters. 3 E Network has launched a high-density computing solution that increases rack power density to 20kW or higher. This solution unleashes powerful computing capabilities within limited space, precisely matching and supporting high-intensity AI training and inference tasks.

Low-Latency, High-Availability Network: High-Speed Interconnection

Addressing the characteristics of AI scenarios—huge data transmission volumes, high bandwidth requirements, and latency sensitivity—3 E Network adopts InfiniBand™ Architecture or RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) technology. Through Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) technology, it achieves high-speed direct interconnection between GPU memories, effectively eliminating bottlenecks caused by CPU processing. Simultaneously, combined with a high-performance network architecture and a dual-device hot backup design for core equipment, this solution ensures both high throughput and high availability for computing clusters.

Liquid Cooling Adaptation: Green and Efficient

The leap in AI chip performance has driven an explosive growth in power consumption. The power draw of leading single-chip products, such as NVIDIA H100/H200 and the Blackwell architecture, now exceeds 700W. 3 E Network adopts a flexible "Air-Liquid Hybrid" scheme that is compatible with existing general-purpose servers while seamlessly accommodating 20kW+ high-density liquid-cooled racks. This scheme not only effectively lowers the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) value and reduces noise but also avoids redundant infrastructure investment caused by rapid hardware iteration.

Intelligent Operations System: Deep Optimization from Maintenance to Operations

Relying on a self-developed AI smart cooling system, the data center can collect and analyze IT load, cooling system status, and external environmental parameters in real time to dynamically optimize cooling strategies. This system is expected to reduce the annual PUE by 8% to 15%. Furthermore, by combining dynamic electricity prices and load forecasting, it intelligently schedules computing resources, transforming the data center from a mere energy consumer into an intelligent energy manager.

Smart O&M and Predictive Maintenance

3 E Network utilizes Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to continuously monitor equipment health and combines them with AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) models to predict potential faults in advance, significantly reducing the probability of unplanned downtime. This system enables the automation and remote centralized control of operation and maintenance (O&M) processes, which significantly lowers O&M costs while drastically boosting the productivity of the operations team.

AI Smart Security Protection

Leveraging AI algorithms to perform real-time analysis of massive logs and network traffic, the system can rapidly identify anomalous behaviors—including abnormal logins, data exfiltration, and potential internal threats—thereby building an impregnable security defense for corporate core computing assets.

