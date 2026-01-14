CRITICAL METALS CORP. NASDAQ–CRML Announces Another Series of Outstanding Drilling Results Achieving Additional High-Grade Results Across Its Tanbreez Asset from the 2025 Drilling Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that the first assay results from the 2025 drilling program have been received from the Fjord Deposit and Upper Fjord areas at the Tanbreez Rare Earths Project in Greenland.

The drilling campaign was designed to extend known mineralization and refine the geological model of the area. These results are expected to support the preparation of a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and to advance subsequent mine planning studies (refer Table 1).

The drilling results confirm consistent rare earth grades and highlight the presence of strategic metals, including gallium, hafnium, cerium, and yttrium, reinforcing Tanbreez’s position as a globally significant peralkaline-hosted rare earth system.

Key Highlights

25-D01

24m @ 0.48% TREO+Y (25.9% HREO), 122 ppm Ga2O5, 328ppm HfO2, 1734ppm CeO2, 1156ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

165.76m @ 0.47% TREO+Y (25.5% HREO), 100 ppm Ga2O5, 322ppm HfO2, 1705ppm CeO2, 1251ppm Nb2O5 from 28m

25-D02

187m @ 0.48% TREO+Y (25.0 % HREO), 102 ppm Ga2O5, 299ppm HfO2, 1758ppm CeO2, 1269ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

25-D03

37.55m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (25.4% HREO), 107 ppm Ga2O5, 254ppm HfO2, 1510ppm CeO2, 938ppm Nb2O5 from 2.45m

188m @ 0.42% TREO+Y (24.5% HREO), 101 ppm Ga2O5, 283ppm HfO2, 1544ppm CeO2, 1153ppm Nb2O5 from 44m

25-D04

126.21m @ 0.44% TREO+Y (24.9% HREO), 113 ppm Ga2O5, 252ppm HfO2, 1598ppm CeO2, 1055ppm Nb2O5 from 2.79m

124.4m @ 0.39% TREO+Y (26.7% HREO), 100 ppm Ga2O5, 293ppm HfO2, 1398ppm CeO2, 1150ppm Nb2O5 from 135m

25-D05

158m @ 0.42% TREO+Y (25.0% HREO), 104 ppm Ga2O5, 262ppm HfO2, 1534ppm CeO2, 990ppm Nb2O5 from 7m

55m @ 0.40% TREO+Y (24.9% HREO), 101 ppm Ga2O5, 261ppm HfO2, 1455ppm CeO2, 1112ppm Nb2O5 from 173m

43m @ 0.40% TREO+Y (26.3% HREO), 88 ppm Ga2O5, 300ppm HfO2, 1437ppm CeO2, 1251ppm Nb2O5 from 232m

25-D05A

45m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (25.4% HREO), 104 ppm Ga2O5, 235ppm HfO2, 1483ppm CeO2, 893ppm Nb2O5 from 5m

82m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (26.3% HREO), 107 ppm Ga2O5, 265ppm HfO2, 1480ppm CeO2, 957ppm Nb2O5 from 54m

35m 0.46% TREO+Y (22.6% HREO), 105 ppm Ga2O5, 263ppm HfO2, 1723ppm CeO2, 1137ppm Nb2O5 from 140m

23m 0.43% TREO+Y (24.77% HREO), 105 ppm Ga2O5, 244ppm HfO2, 1610ppm CeO2, 1103ppm Nb2O5 from 181m

60m @ 0.35% TREO+Y (24.9% HREO), 92 ppm Ga2O5, 274ppm HfO2, 1458ppm CeO2, 1125ppm Nb2O5 from 220m

40.45m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (26.4% HREO), 83 ppm Ga2O5, 320ppm HfO2, 1465ppm CeO2, 1298ppm Nb2O5 from 284m

25-D07A

44m @ 0.40% TREO+Y (25.1% HREO), 97 ppm Ga2O5, 275ppm HfO2, 1429ppm CeO2, 1084ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

93m @ 0.40% TREO+Y (26.6% HREO), 93 ppm Ga2O5, 323ppm HfO2, 1429ppm CeO2, 1255ppm Nb2O5 from 48m

25-D07B

107m @ 0.42% TREO+Y (25.3% HREO), 100 ppm Ga2O5, 307ppm HfO2, 1540ppm CeO2, 1221ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

21m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (26.6% HREO), 85 ppm Ga2O5, 314ppm HfO2, 1470ppm CeO2, 1263ppm Nb2O5 from 111m

25-D07C

19m @ 0.42% TREO+Y (25.3% HREO), 97 ppm Ga2O5, 295ppm HfO2, 1562ppm CeO2, 1161ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

25-D08

3m @ 0.39% TREO+Y (28.2% HREO), 85 ppm Ga2O5, 314ppm HfO2, 1353ppm CeO2, 1237ppm Nb2O5 from 12.62m

3m @ 0.77% TREO+Y (29.2% HREO), 76 ppm Ga2O5, 632ppm HfO2, 2662ppm CeO2, 2562ppm Nb2O5 from 42m

9m @ 0.45% TREO+Y (26.6% HREO), 89 ppm Ga2O5, 327ppm HfO2, 1611ppm CeO2, 1346ppm Nb2O5 from 50m

53m @ 0.38% TREO+Y (25.7% HREO), 96 ppm Ga2O5, 280ppm HfO2, 1378ppm CeO2, 1126ppm Nb2O5 from 63m

7m @ 0.44% TREO+Y (29.3% HREO), 85 ppm Ga2O5, 435ppm HfO2, 1541ppm CeO2, 1671ppm Nb2O5 from 121m

13m @ 0.37% TREO+Y (27.8% HREO), 80 ppm Ga2O5, 362ppm HfO2, 1313ppm CeO2, 1432ppm Nb2O5 from 132m

25-D09

9m @ 0.53% TREO+Y (26.7% HREO), 105 ppm Ga2O5, 355ppm HfO2, 1851ppm CeO2, 1141ppm Nb2O5 from 0m

12m @ 0.38% TREO+Y (20.9% HREO), 102 ppm Ga2O5, 156ppm HfO2, 1507ppm CeO2, 824ppm Nb2O5 from 18m

71m @ 0.37% TREO+Y (23.3% HREO), 105 ppm Ga2O5, 197ppm HfO2, 1429ppm CeO2, 870ppm Nb2O5 from 34m

6m @ 0.47% TREO+Y (24.1% HREO), 99 ppm Ga2O5, 276ppm HfO2, 1734ppm CeO2, 1068ppm Nb2O5 from 109m

13m @ 0.35% TREO+Y (23.7% HREO), 97 ppm Ga2O5, 183ppm HfO2, 1318ppm CeO2, 819ppm Nb2O5 from 121m

5m @ 0.45% TREO+Y (26.2% HREO), 131 ppm Ga2O5, 280ppm HfO2, 1679ppm CeO2, 1052ppm Nb2O5 from 139m

2m @ 0.36% TREO+Y (26.4% HREO), 109 ppm Ga2O5, 244ppm HfO2, 1318ppm CeO2, 920ppm Nb2O5 from 150m

6m @ 0.47% TREO+Y (27.2% HREO), 96 ppm Ga2O5, 340ppm HfO2, 1690ppm CeO2, 1193ppm Nb2O5 from 161m

6m @ 0.43% TREO+Y (26.8% HREO), 89 ppm Ga2O5, 301ppm HfO2, 1529ppm CeO2, 1136ppm Nb2O5 from 174m

34m @ 0.47% TREO+Y (26.9% HREO), 91 ppm Ga2O5, 335ppm HfO2, 1688ppm CeO2, 1282ppm Nb2O5 from 185m

79.26m @ 0.43% TREO+Y (26.6% HREO), 89 ppm Ga2O5, 330ppm HfO2, 1538ppm CeO2, 1294ppm Nb2O5 from 223m

25-D11

86m @ 0.39% TREO+Y (26.1% HREO), 92 ppm Ga2O5, 318ppm HfO2, 1418ppm CeO2, 1226ppm Nb2O5 from 4m

25-D12

10m @ 0.41% TREO+Y (25.4% HREO), 91 ppm Ga2O5, 323ppm HfO2, 1526ppm CeO2, 1197ppm Nb2O5 from 2m

42m @ 0.40% TREO+Y (26.0% HREO), 89 ppm Ga2O5, 323ppm HfO2, 1464ppm CeO2, 1309ppm Nb2O5 from 16m

Commenting on the assay results, Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

“I am very encouraged by the 2025 deep diamond drilling results, which demonstrate consistent rare earth mineralization across the Fjord and Upper Fjord areas. The results confirm the presence of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) mineralisation, including a significant heavy rare earth component, extending from the Fjord Deposit into the Upper Fjord area.”

“These results are expected to contribute additional mineralized tonnage to the existing Hill and Lower Fjord Deposits and further support the scale and continuity of the Tanbreez project.”

“Our external resource and mining consultants are currently validating the drilling data and progressing pre-development pit optimization and Mineral Resource studies. I would like to commend the team on the successful completion of the 3,430-metre drilling program in 2025. We look forward to receiving and reporting further drilling results in the coming months.”

Key Results Highlights

Consistent rare earth grades: Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades range from 0.40% to 0.47%, with heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) comprising approximately 26–27% of TREO.+Y

Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades range from 0.40% to 0.47%, with heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) comprising approximately 26–27% of TREO.+Y Strategic metals: Gallium oxide (~100 ppm), hafnium oxide (~350 ppm), yttrium oxide (~742 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,630 ppm) are consistently present, together with zirconium (1.3%–1.97%), niobium, and tantalum, supporting the project’s multi-commodity potential.

Gallium oxide (~100 ppm), hafnium oxide (~350 ppm), yttrium oxide (~742 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,630 ppm) are consistently present, together with zirconium (1.3%–1.97%), niobium, and tantalum, supporting the project’s multi-commodity potential. Mineralization extent: The Fjord and Upper Fjord areas remain open along strike and at depth, with mineralization confirmed to occur consistently close to surface and demonstrating strong lateral and vertical continuity.

The Fjord and Upper Fjord areas remain open along strike and at depth, with mineralization confirmed to occur consistently close to surface and demonstrating strong lateral and vertical continuity. Resource growth potential: Results provide an important indication of potential for further resource growth.

Results provide an important indication of potential for further resource growth. Upper Fjord extensions: Mineralized extends from drill hole K-24 northeast for at least 1.0 km of length, to a depth of more than 200 m true thickness above the Fjord Deposit (refer Nasdaq announcement dated 15 December 2025 and Figure 2).





New Drill Hole Assay Results from 2025 Drilling

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Depth 25-D01 453228.2 6748009.0 301.8 -90 0 193.8 25-D02 453338.3 6748046.0 306.9 -90 0 190.7 25-D03 453449.5 6748116.0 296.0 -61 290 250.5 25-D04 453610.7 6748201.0 306.9 -66 280 261.8 25-D05 453806.6 6748281.0 317.2 -90 0 281.0 25-D05A 453806.6 6748281.0 317.2 -60 290 324.5 25-D07A 453152.0 6748166.0 168.4 -45 250 150.0 25-D07B 453152.0 6748166.0 168.4 -60 160 150.0 25-D07C 453152.0 6748166.0 168.4 -60 70 106.5 25-D08 453279.4 6748549.0 57.7 -90 0 155.0 25-D09 456022.7 6748942.0 439.7 -90 0 311.0 25-D11 453163.4 6748488.0 55.6 -90 0 95.0 25-D12 453040.0 6748530.0 24.9 -90 0 64.0 Total 2533.7

Table 1- Coordinates based on WGS1984 zone 23 North grid system with results to date





Figure 1. Diamond drill hole pad 25-D03 drilled August 2025





Figure 2. Project Drilling Historical 2007- 2014 and 2024 and 2025 Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)





Drilling Results Comparison - 2024 and 2025

The 2024 and 2025 drilling programs were designed to test strike extensions of known mineralization and further refine the geological and mineralization models across the Lower Fjord and Upper Fjord areas. The primary objectives of the programs were to support an upgrade of the Mineral Resource Estimate and to advance subsequent mine planning studies.

In 2024, a total of 13 diamond drill holes for 1,149.5 meters were completed by Critical Metals Corp. Drilling was predominantly vertical, with one angled hole designed to intersect sub-horizontal mineralized layers at true thickness in the Lower Fjord area. In addition, deep diamond drill hole K-24 was completed in the Upper Fjord area.

In 2025, a total of 20 diamond drill holes for 3,430 meters were completed by Critical Metals Corp. Drilling included both vertical and angled diamond drill holes designed to intersect sub-horizontal mineralized layers extending from the Upper Fjord into the Fjord area and Targets identified at Area B.

A priority target of the 2025 program was designed to extend and confirm the strong mineralization intersected in drill hole K-24 in the Upper Fjord Area, which had returned 203.2 meters at 0.48% TREO+Y (including ~27% HREO).

Figure 3. Project Drilling Historical 2007- 2014 and 2024 and 2025 Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)





Figure 4. Upper Fjord Cross Section over 950m strike length of TREO+Y mineralization





Figure 5. Fjord to Upper Fjord Cross Section over 900m width of TREO+Y mineralization





Diamond drill hole 25-D09 was drilled vertically to a depth of 311.0 meters in Area B to evaluate reconnaissance mineral potential. Based on the results reported in this announcement, further drilling in Area B is being planned.

The final reported results from the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs to date (13 of the 20 holes completed in 2025 reported in this announcement) demonstrate a range of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades, ranging from approximately 0.35% to 0.77% TREO+Y, with an average ~25.7% heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) composition.

These results are observed across multiple vertical and deep angled drill holes spaced along the Lower and Upper Fjord areas within the kakortokite host rock and are consistent with a stratiform, laterally continuous magmatic mineralized layer.

The kakortokite host rock may not always contain economic mineralization of TREO or metal oxides.

Grade Summary

Total Rare Earth Oxide + Yttrium (TREO+Y): ranges between approximately 0.35%–0.77%.

Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) proportion: ranges between approximately 25–29% of TREO+Y.

Strategic and associated elements: Gallium oxide (~98 ppm), hafnium oxide (~301 ppm), yttrium oxide (~637 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,567 ppm) are consistently present, together with zirconium oxide (0.91%–3.4%), niobium (1,192ppm), and tantalum (91ppm).





Reporting and Methodology Notes

TREO+Y represents the sum of La₂O₃, CeO₂, Pr₂O₃, Nd₂O₃, Sm₂O₃, Eu₂O₃, Gd₂O₃, Tb₄O₇, Dy₂O₃, Ho₂O₃, Er₂O₃, Tm₂O₃, Yb₂O₃, Lu₂O₃, and Y₂O₃.

A minimum final intercept width of 2m downhole reported.

No economic weighting has been applied.

Grade cut-offs of 3,000ppm for TREO+Y have been used with no equivalence has been reported.

All drilling and assay results, including both higher and lower grades, are reported to ensure balanced disclosure.





Next Steps

The Company is awaiting the remaining assay results from the 2025 drilling field season and selective historic sampling.

Once these results are received and interpreted, the Company will incorporate this data into the planning stage for the 2026 field season.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets, as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well-positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the Western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

