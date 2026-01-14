LENZ Therapeutics and Sarah Jessica Parker announce the launch of “Make it VIZZable”, the VIZZ consumer campaign

Struggling to see up close? VIZZ is a revolutionary, once-daily eye drop and alternative to reading glasses to restore near vision for up to 10 hours

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of “Make it VIZZable”, the VIZZ consumer campaign with award-winning actor, producer and publisher, Sarah Jessica Parker (“SJP”) as a brand ambassador for VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%. As part of the campaign, SJP will detail her own experiences with age-related blurry near vision and the ways in which VIZZ has made a real difference in her life.

“My age-related blurry near vision was a daily frustration, it got in the way of everything,” said Parker. “It’s so nice not having to reach for my reading glasses all the time; life just becomes more efficient. Life’s everyday moments like checking my phone, doing my makeup, or my passion to read - everything feels easier. This is a gamechanger. My eye doctor was really excited about VIZZ, and I can see why. It’s a real solution for people who want more ease, freedom and confidence in their day-to-day life.”

SJP is one of the 128 million Americans who know all too well how age-related blurry near vision can get in the way of work, daily tasks and everyday moments. It was around 15 years ago when she noticed her nightly reading was becoming a strain. She was frustrated that she was no longer able to read comfortably without reading glasses, but she accepted them as her new way of life and an inevitable part of aging, until she started using VIZZ.

“Sarah Jessica’s experience with age-related blurry near vision is so universal and relatable, we knew she would be a perfect partner in this campaign,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, CEO of LENZ Therapeutics. “We are honored to partner with SJP to introduce a unique new alternative to reading glasses for the millions affected by blurry near vision as they age. With VIZZ, we’re excited to provide a revolutionary option that helps people regain the visual freedom they’ve been missing.”

As brand ambassador, Parker’s story, told with her iconic wit and charm, will be the driving force behind the company’s ‘Make it VIZZable’ campaign, which highlights how much more convenient life can be when age-related blurry near vision isn’t getting in the way of everyday moments. The campaign features Parker in the streets of New York City, demonstrating the eye drops in action as she reads her text messages, scans price tags and reviews scripts without reading glasses. More details can be found about her story on www.VIZZ.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Age-related blurry near vision can pose significant challenges in daily life for those 45 years and older. Although the progression of age-related blurry near vision is gradual, those living with it often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work.

VIZZ is powered by aceclidine, differentiated by its mechanism of action as a predominantly pupil-selective miotic that interacts with the iris, with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ contracts the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect and uniquely achieves a sub-2mm pupil that extends depth of focus to significantly improve near vision without causing a myopic shift. In the CLARITY Phase 3 clinical trial, 93% of participants achieved 20/40 or better near vision within 30 minutes and lasted up to 10 hours. This level of near vision can restore the ability to read a phone screen and other everyday fine print without the assistance of reading glasses.

For more information about the partnership, VIZZ and the full prescribing information, please visit www.VIZZ.com.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging. It impacts the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. As people age, the crystalline lens in their eyes gradually hardens and becomes less able to change shape. This loss of elasticity of the lens reduces the ability of the lens to focus incoming light from near objects onto the retina. Adults over age 50 lose, on average, 1.5 lines of near vision every six years. Although the progression of presbyopia is gradual, presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work. Presbyopia is typically self-diagnosed and self-managed with over-the-counter reading glasses, or managed, after evaluation by an ECP, with prescription reading or bifocal glasses or multifocal contact lenses.

About VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a once-daily eye drop developed to restore clear near vision for up to 10 hours. Aceclidine is the sole active ingredient in VIZZ and provides rapid and durable near vision improvement. VIZZ is preservative-free and provided in single-dose vials. VIZZ is a predominantly pupil selective miotic that interacts with the iris with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ causes contraction of the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect that extends depth of focus to improve vision.

VIZZ Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VIZZ if allergic to any of the ingredients.

To help avoid potential eye injury or contamination of the product, do not allow the vial tip to touch the eye or any surfaces. Discard the opened vial immediately after use.

Contact lenses should be removed before using VIZZ. After dosing, contact lenses can be reinserted after 10 minutes.

If using more than one topical eye medication, the medicines should be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

Temporary dim or dark vision may be experienced after using VIZZ. Do not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if sudden onset of flashing lights, floaters, or vision loss is experienced.





ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common reported adverse reactions of participants were instillation site irritation (20%), dim vision (16%), and headache (13%). Adverse reactions reported in >5% of participants were conjunctival hyperemia (8%) and ocular hyperemia (7%). The majority of adverse reactions were mild, transient, and self-resolving.

For additional information, please see the full Prescribing Information available at www.VIZZ.com.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing and availability of VIZZ, including the VIZZ DTC campaign; potential market size for VIZZ; its ability to meet patient needs and become standard of care; LENZ commercialization plans, including international partnering plans, and the quotations of LENZ management. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning VIZZ, target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LENZ disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Media Contact:

Claire Campbell

Claire.Campbell@ruderfinn.com



Investor Contact:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com

