Beer Industry Unites in National Day of Action to Champion Beer as the Beverage for Moderation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s leading beer trade associations are joining together today for a first-of-its-kind Day of Action, celebrating the versatility of beer as the beverage for moderation. Kicking off coordinated efforts, the Day of Action amplifies It’s Me, Beer – a successful campaign from the Beer Institute emphasizing the category’s core strengths: beer brings people together, is brewed with simple ingredients and delivers the highest share of low- and non-alcohol choices on the market, with 84% of products below 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Starting with the Day of Action, brewers, beer importers, distributors and suppliers are sharing a unified message rooted in moderation. Participants are highlighting beer’s unique place in American culture and its commitment to responsible enjoyment.

“Beer has the unique ability to bring people together and foster social connection, and today we are reminding consumers of its role in promoting moderation,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “With a range of styles, beer is the perfect choice for any social occasion. I’m heartened to see our industry come together to share this message.”

Rahul Goyal, Beer Institute Chairman, and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company added:

“Beer has been part of culture for decades – grabbing a beer with an old friend, toasting to a special occasion, raising a glass to cheer on your favorite team. It’s Me, Beer is a reminder of that sentiment – beer is a staple in moments of connection and it’s rooted in celebrating those moments with moderation in mind. A sense of community forms over a beer, and that’s something we’re proud of.”

In support of the Day of Action, beer industry leaders shared:

"Beer plays a special role in the American experience. Beer is social, it brings people together and unites communities for both celebration and reflection,” said Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association. “We’re proud to stand together as an industry on this Day of Action to support beer’s role in responsible enjoyment."

“Beer’s variety and approachability—with locally made options in communities across the country—make it the natural choice for moderation,” said Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewers Association. “Brewers are committed to responsible enjoyment and offering choices that meet people where they are.”

Today’s coordinated effort reinforces that beer is America’s favorite adult beverage. Learn more at itsme.beer.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents America’s 3,000 independent beer distributors who service every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Licensed at the federal and state levels, beer distributors get bottles, cans, cases and kegs from a brewer or importer to stores, restaurants and other licensed retail accounts through a transparent and accountable regulatory system.



Distributors build brands of all sizes – from familiar domestic beers to new startup labels and imports from around the world – and generate enormous consumer choice while supporting more than 135,000 quality jobs in their home communities. Beer distributors work locally to keep communities safe by sponsoring programs to promote responsible consumption, combat drunk driving and reduce underage drinking.

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 9,300 small and independent American brewers, their beverages, and the community of craft beer enthusiasts. The BA champions the Independent Craft Brewer Seal—a trusted symbol that helps consumers identify beer brewed by small and independent producers.

The BA organizes some of the industry’s most influential events, including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference™ & BrewExpo America®, and American Craft Beer Week®. It also publishes The New Brewer® and through Brewers Publications®, is the country’s leading publisher of brewing literature. Beer lovers can explore the world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com and follow the BA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.