Clover Health Announces 53% Growth in Medicare Advantage Membership During AEP, Increasing to 153,000 Members as of January 1, 2026; Expects First-Ever Full Year GAAP Net Income Profitability in 2026

Clover delivers market-leading Medicare Advantage growth, establishing a strong path to achieve its first-ever full year GAAP Net Income profitability in 2026.

Disciplined, core-market growth, strong returning member retention, and improving cohort economics position Clover for compounding earnings and margin expansion.

Powered by AI, Clover continues to bring industry-leading clinical quality to members, with ~97% of Clover’s January 1, 2026 membership in flagship PPO plan that is ranked #1 nationally on core HEDIS metrics.



WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced 53% year-over-year membership growth in its Medicare Advantage (MA) PPO plans for the 2026 plan year. Following this strong Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Clover enters 2026 with approximately 153,000 members, reflecting disciplined growth primarily in core markets, with strong retention, supporting Clover’s path toward expected full year 2026 GAAP Net Income profitability.

Key AEP and Business Highlights:

Strategic Growth: Clover reports a 53% Medicare Advantage membership increase year-over-year, achieved amidst a broader industry retreat, which is concentrated in established core markets where the Company maintains strong Clover Assistant (CA) coverage and a differentiated Home Care offering to deliver better care and drive improving cohort performance.

Clover reports a 53% Medicare Advantage membership increase year-over-year, achieved amidst a broader industry retreat, which is concentrated in established core markets where the Company maintains strong Clover Assistant (CA) coverage and a differentiated Home Care offering to deliver better care and drive improving cohort performance. Expects Full Year 2026 GAAP Net Income Profitability: Clover expects to be positioned to achieve first-ever Full Year GAAP Net Income profitability driven by strong cohort economics and efficiencies from continued SG&A leverage and optimization.

Clover expects to be positioned to achieve first-ever Full Year GAAP Net Income profitability driven by strong cohort economics and efficiencies from continued SG&A leverage and optimization. Strong Visibility into Cohort Economics Improvement: Clover anticipates meaningful new member cohort improvement and continued strong returning cohort performance, complementing sustained growth and supported by: Financial impact of 4.0 Stars during payment year 2026 for Clover’s PPO plans, Favorable 2026 CMS final rate update & increased Part D direct subsidy, Strong returning member retention, Focus on increasing Clover Assistant coverage & PCP adoption, and Continued operating leverage as SG&A efficiency improves with scale.

Clover anticipates meaningful new member cohort improvement and continued strong returning cohort performance, complementing sustained growth and supported by: Stable Benefits & Strong Member Retention: Clover strategically maintained stable plan benefits year-over-year, delivering >95% AEP member retention. This reinforces the stability of the Company’s membership base and the enduring value of Clover plan offerings to attract and retain members. This led to intentional PPO growth, with the vast majority of Clover's new membership being MA switchers located within core markets, as expected.

Clover strategically maintained stable plan benefits year-over-year, delivering >95% AEP member retention. This reinforces the stability of the Company’s membership base and the enduring value of Clover plan offerings to attract and retain members. This led to intentional PPO growth, with the vast majority of Clover's new membership being MA switchers located within core markets, as expected. Industry-Leading Quality: >97% of Clover’s January 1, 2026 MA membership is in its flagship PPO plan, which is ranked as the #1 PPO plan nationally on core HEDIS quality measures for the second year in a row1, reinforcing the strength of Clover’s clinical and economic performance.





"This year’s AEP performance shows what happens when robust plan benefits, Clover Assistant-enabled clinical performance, and a deepening market presence in local communities come together,” said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage at Clover Health. “We have replicated our AEP growth playbook from last year, and are proud to have exceeded our expectations in delivering market-leading growth this enrollment period. This is a direct result of targeted, sustainable, and concentrated growth in our core markets where we continue to scale Clover Assistant and Home Care to meet members where they are.”

"We are entering 2026 on a strong financial trajectory," said Andrew Toy, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Health. "We believe this year will demonstrate the full power of Clover’s model: significant member growth and strong returning member retention, layered onto meaningfully improving cohort performance and the continued impact of Clover Assistant. Together, we believe these dynamics will create compounding earnings and margin expansion over time, which we expect to position Clover to deliver its first year of GAAP Net Income profitability in 2026.”

1 This analysis focuses on performance by non-SNP PPO plans with over 2,000 lives as of September 1, 2025 on HEDIS measures applicable to non-SNPs that were used for CMS’s MY 2024 Star ratings, applying the measure ranges used by CMS.



About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , Congestive Heart Failure , Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , and in Underserved Populations as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

