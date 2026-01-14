GoldHaven Confirms Anomalous Tungsten at Kuhn and Dead Goat and Identifies New Tungsten Zone at Vines Lake with up to 6,550 ppm W, Magno Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide additional context and interpretation of tungsten assay results from its 2025 surface exploration program at the Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia, further to its January 6th, 2026, news release. The 2025 program was designed to systematically verify historical mineral occurrences and expand the geochemical dataset across the property using modern analytical techniques.

Highlights:

Confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at the historical Kuhn and Dead Goat showings , successfully validating historical surface data

, successfully validating historical surface data Identified a newly recognized tungsten zone at Vines Lake , where tungsten mineralization had not previously been documented

, where tungsten mineralization had not previously been documented Highest-grade sample from the 2025 program returned up to 6,550 ppm tungsten (W) at the Vines Lake showing

at the Vines Lake showing Surface mapping confirms structurally controlled skarn (manto-style) mineralization , consistent with tungsten-bearing systems across the Magno Property

, consistent with tungsten-bearing systems across the Magno Property Approximately 1.3 kilometres of anomalous tungsten mineralization defined at the Kuhn target, supporting district-scale tungsten and critical-mineral potential





Results confirm anomalous tungsten mineralization at the historical Kuhn and Dead Goat showings, successfully validating historical data, and identify a previously undocumented tungsten occurrence at the Vines Lake showing, where the highest-grade sample from the program returned 6,550 ppm tungsten (W). These findings expand the known footprint of tungsten mineralization at Magno and demonstrate that tungsten mineralization is distributed across multiple structurally controlled zones within the project area.

Tungsten: A Critical Mineral of Strategic Importance to North America

Tungsten is recognized as a critical mineral due to its unique physical properties, including the highest melting point of all metals, exceptional hardness, and high density, which make it essential for a wide range of industrial and strategic applications. It is widely used in cutting and drilling tools, wear-resistant alloys, electronics, energy infrastructure, and defense applications. Global tungsten supply is highly concentrated, with limited primary production outside a small number of jurisdictions, underscoring the importance of identifying new, secure sources in stable mining regions. The confirmation of tungsten mineralization across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones at the Magno Property highlights the project’s relevance to critical-mineral exploration and supports its potential strategic value alongside the property’s established silver and base-metal systems.

Sample ID Showing W (ppm)

ME-MS81 J647321 Vine Lake 6550 J647260 Dead Goat 5380 J647326 4380 J647205 Kuhn 4260 J647259 Dead Goat 3920 J647213 Kuhn 3850 J647215 Kuhn 3360 J647262 Dead Goat 3170 J647485 Dead Goat 2930 J647261 Dead Goat 2840

Table 1 - Top 10 Tungsten values from the 2025 Field Program.





Figure 1 - Tungsten samples from the 2025 Field Program at the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones.

Note – The above samples are grab samples taken to verify and characterize mineralization from the historic occurrences. They are not indicative of expected overall deposit grades.

Overview of structure and lithology:

The Kuhn and Dead Goat zones are underlain by gently dipping, NNW-striking stratigraphy including carbonate-bearing units of the Rosella Formation and Ingenika Group, as well as clastic units of the Boya Formation and Kechika Group. Mineralization in both areas occurs within structurally controlled skarns (mantos).

At the Kuhn showing, two principal skarn horizons are recognized:

the upper 3A skarn developed within the central Rosella Formation; and

the lower 3A skarn developed along the contact between the Boya and Rosella formations.





The lower skarn horizon is characterized by a distinctive vuggy texture.

Tungsten mineralization is most strongly developed within diopside–garnet skarn assemblages. Pyrrhotite-rich phases commonly show a negative correlation with tungsten, reflecting variations in oxidation state during skarn-forming mineralization events.

Structural Controls and Metal Zoning:

Field mapping completed during the 2025 program also identified a third, previously unrecognized skarn and/or silicified structural zone striking northeast and oblique to the Kuhn and Dead Goat skarns. This structure is characterized by a stronger zinc association and exhibits structural similarities to mineralization observed at the Magno and D Zones.

Minor copper mineralization is present at both Kuhn and Dead Goat, typically associated with zoned pyrrhotite skarn phases, fracture-controlled pyrrhotite, and quartz veining. One sample collected from a small granite stock at southern Kuhn returned 1,765 ppm Cu, interpreted to lie along strike from the same structural corridor hosting silicified zinc mineralization. These observations suggest a potential relationship between northeast-trending structures and the intrusive heat source associated with the Cassiar Stock, a relationship that will be the focus of continued geological evaluation.

Exploration Significance:

At the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones, tungsten assays are consistent with historical results, with multiple samples returning values between 500 and 5,000 ppm W. The Kuhn target now covers approximately 1.3 kilometres of anomalous tungsten mineralization along strike, supporting continued de-risking through follow-up mapping, sampling, and target refinement.

Results from the 2025 program further strengthen GoldHaven’s confidence in the Magno Property as a district-scale polymetallic system with significant silver, base-metal, tungsten, and critical-mineral potential. The Company will advance priority targets—including the Magno and D Zones, the Kuhn and Dead Goat tungsten areas, and the newly identified Vines Lake showing—toward detailed targeting and future drill planning.

“The 2025 surface program successfully achieved one of its primary objectives of verifying historical tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while also identifying a new tungsten occurrence at Vines Lake,” said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp. “These results highlight the continuity and scale of tungsten mineralization across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones at Magno and further support our view that the property may host a large, zoned polymetallic system. With tungsten now confirmed over more than a kilometre of strike at Kuhn, we are well positioned to advance priority targets toward detailed targeting and future drill planning.”

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QAQC)

The most recent work conducted on the Property by the Company, as outlined in this news release, utilized ALS Geochemistry Labs in North Vancouver, BC. ALS Geochemistry has no relationship with the Company. Sample shipment was conducted using industry-standard chain of custody procedures. Due to the preliminary nature of the field geochemistry programs, no blind analytical blanks and standards were utilized by the Company and only the internal procedures employed by the commercial lab were utilized for QA/QC protocols. Field notes, sample locations, lab certified reference materials, and assay results were reviewed, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that these procedures and protocols are sufficient given the current stage of exploration on the Property.

Magno Project:

GoldHaven Resources’ Magno Project is a district-scale exploration asset spanning 36,973.29 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. Located just three kilometres south of the historic mining town of Cassiar and crossed by Highway 37, Magno benefits from road access and infrastructure rarely matched by early-stage exploration projects of this scale.

The project directly borders mineral claims held by Cassiar Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc., positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor with established operators active in both precious metal and polymetallic systems. Proximity to supply hubs such as Dease Lake, Watson Lake, and Whitehorse — along with potential hydroelectric access from regional infrastructure — enhances Magno’s logistical and long-term development advantages.





Figure 2 – Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

