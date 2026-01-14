Safe Harbor Expands Client Offerings With Cannabis Insurance Solutions Through Partnerships With Frontier Risk and AlphaRoot

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a fintech leader in providing banking, lending and financial services to the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, announced the expansion of its client offerings to include cannabis-specific insurance solutions through strategic partnerships with Frontier Risk and AlphaRoot . The new insurance capabilities are delivered through the Safe Harbor Advantage Partner Network and represent one of several new service categories the Company plans to introduce as it builds a broader ecosystem of curated, compliant solutions for cannabis operators.

Through these partnerships, Safe Harbor clients will gain streamlined access to tailored insurance products, including property, workers compensation, general liability, product liability and other risk management solutions critical to operating and scaling compliant cannabis businesses. For Safe Harbor, the introduction of insurance solutions creates a new, complementary revenue stream while deepening client relationships and increasing retention by offering a more comprehensive suite of services.



“Safe Harbor was built to solve the most complex financial challenges facing the cannabis industry, and that mission extends beyond banking,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor. “By adding cannabis-specific insurance solutions through trusted partners like Frontier Risk and AlphaRoot, we are taking another step toward delivering an end-to-end financial services platform that helps our clients bank, borrow, operate and grow — all within a compliant, transparent framework. This is a natural evolution of our strategy and an important foundation for future service expansions.”

The partnerships with Frontier Risk and AlphaRoot further strengthen Safe Harbor’s ability to deliver industry-specific solutions that align with evolving regulatory expectations while supporting long-term client growth and resilience.

The addition of insurance solutions represents a meaningful expansion of Safe Harbor’s platform beyond traditional banking and supports the Company’s continued growth of its Advantage Partner Network into a scalable, fintech-driven ecosystem purpose-built for the cannabis industry.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support — built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Safe Harbor’s ability to satisfy the required conditions to utilize the ELOC, market conditions that may impact Safe Harbor’s ability to access the ELOC on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that the ELOC may not be fully utilized, expected use of proceeds from the ELOC, trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

