$44+ Bn Manufacturing Operations Management Software Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The manufacturing operations management software market is undergoing significant expansion. From 2024 to 2025, the market is projected to grow from $18.57 billion to $22.13 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This surge is driven by factors such as heightened automation in manufacturing, the quest for operational efficiency, real-time production monitoring demands, and the seamless integration of ERP and MES systems.

Looking ahead, the market is set to achieve $44.02 billion by 2029, with an 18.8% CAGR. Key growth contributors include smart factory initiatives, the adoption of industrial IoT technologies, demand for cloud-based solutions, and a focus on predictive maintenance. Industry trends include AI innovations, IIoT platform advancements, and edge computing integration, underscoring a shift toward data-driven decision-making tools.

Industry 4.0 and digital transformation are pivotal in market growth, enhancing data-driven and automated manufacturing processes. Digitalization propels manufacturing software growth by incorporating AI, cloud computing, and IoT, meeting rising automation and analytics demands. In April 2025, Eurostat reported a leap in EU businesses using AI technologies from 8% in 2023 to 13% in 2024, alongside a notable increase in ICT professionals, spotlighting rapid digital transformation across sectors.

A shift towards hybrid cloud MES is boosting operational agility and efficiency. Companies are focusing on hybrid cloud-based solutions combining AI with real-time analytics to enhance performance and sustainability across multi-site networks. For example, in April 2024, AVEVA launched its hybrid cloud MES at Hannover Messe, emphasizing enhanced visibility and agility for manufacturers by integrating edge MES with cloud analytics.

In a strategic move in October 2024, Elisa Corporation acquired sedApta Group to elevate its industrial software presence and expand capabilities in AI-driven manufacturing solutions. sedApta Group specializes in smart manufacturing and supply chain digitalization, further fortifying Elisa's market position.

Leading industry players include Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, GE Vernova Inc., and many others. Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

However, rapid alterations in trade dynamics and tariffs globally are impacting market forecasts. U.S. tariff hikes in 2025 have heightened machinery costs, pressing margins, and prompted delays in automation investments. To navigate these challenges, firms are developing local suppliers, exploring alternative materials, and adopting predictive maintenance to mitigate high replacement costs.

In summary, the manufacturing operations management software market is set for robust growth, fueled by digital transformation trends and smart manufacturing practices. However, global trade tensions present challenges, necessitating strategic adaptations among industry players.

Market Scope:

Components: Software, Services

Functions: Labor Management, Planning and Scheduling, Process and Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Other Functions

Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use: Aerospace, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

By Software: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Quality Management Systems (QMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Manufacturing Intelligence (MI), Inventory Management Software

By Services: Implementation and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, Managed, Upgradation and Migration

Leading Companies: Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, GE Vernova Inc., and many more.

